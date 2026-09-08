How to watch Porto vs Manchester City on a free live stream in the UK

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Manchester City open their Champions League campaign away to Porto and fans can watch the match free.

City’s opening game is the only match of the week that will be available to watch completely free after it was chosen by Amazon as their Champions League game of the week.

Usually that means the match is available for anybody with an Amazon Prime subscription but fans can also take out a free trial and that includes the opening game.

Amazon will begin coverage of City’s visit to the stunning Estádio do Dragão in Porto at 6.30pm here with kick-off taking place at 8pm UK time. Gabby Logan will host the pre-match build-up on Amazon alongside a pundit team of Daniel Sturridge, Wayne Rooney and Clarence Seedorf.

Amazon have signed up Jon Champion and Alan Shearer for the commentary of their Tuesday night Champions League games, which will also include Manchester United’s trip to Atletico Madrid in October and Liverpool’s home tie against Villarreal.

United’s home match against Roma and Arsenal’s group phase game against Dortmund will also be broadcast exclusively on Prime in the UK.

All other Champions League group games will be shown on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK and fans can also access these on Amazon Prime by adding them as add-ons to an existing Prime account here.

US fans will not be able to watch the Champions League fixtures on Amazon. DAZN will be showing Champions League matches in the US and fans can sign up to watch them here.

Tonight’s Champions League matches will be the first of the tournament proper, with games taking place across three nights. UK fans will be able to watch Aston Villa’s debut in their year’s tournament when they take on Club Brugge in a 5.45pm kick off on TNT Sports.

Liverpool’s home game against Atletico Madrid and Arsenal’s trip to Napoli will be played on Wednesday night, followed by Manchester United versus Champions League newcomers Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

All of those games will be shown on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.