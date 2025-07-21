Leeds boss Daniel Farke could be closing in on a key transfer target.

Leeds United’s striker plans are starting to come into focus ahead of the new season, with dominoes falling that may help them land key targets in the coming weeks.

Patrick Bamford has been told he is free to leave the club, with Leeds prepared to sanction a departure should the right offer arrive.

The 31-year-old made just 13 league starts last season and has slipped further down the pecking order amid growing efforts to refresh the forward line.

“I had a really open and honest conversation with him. He knows exactly how I view him as a player,” said Daniel Farke.

“I would have preferred a completely fit Patrick Bamford in the last two seasons. He also knows how much I rate him as a person, and I thought it was my duty to have a very honest conversation with him straight away.

“I think it was the second day of pre‑season – I told him my plans for the upcoming Premier League season.

“He is aware that he is not part of my Premier League plans.”

Bamford’s potential exit clears the path for new arrivals, and developments elsewhere may be pushing one long-standing target closer to Elland Road.

According to reports in Turkey, Fulham are now in advanced talks to sign Brazilian striker Romulo from Goztepe, having already submitted a formal bid.

The Cottagers are believed to have offered €16 million plus a future sell-on clause for the 23-year-old, who contributed 35 goals and assists in 46 appearances across all competitions last season.

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Leeds lodge ‘offer’ to land 58-game former Aston Villa star with Euro club ‘open’ to sale

👉 Leeds United: Romano reveals finalised ‘agreement’ for sixth signing as contract, fee ‘done’

👉 Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

Romulo is keen on a move to the Premier League and prefers a switch to Craven Cottage, with both clubs now working to finalise terms.

His arrival would almost certainly reduce the need for depth elsewhere in Fulham’s attack, potentially freeing up Rodrigo Muniz for a move away.

Leeds have tracked Muniz for some time and believe the timing could finally be right to strike a deal. The Whites were knocked back earlier in the window, but belief has remained that a deal could happen.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances last season, emerging as a key figure for Marco Silva in the second half of the campaign. But Romulo’s imminent arrival could leave Muniz behind him and Raul Jimenez.

While Muniz is understood to be the priority target, Leeds are also exploring additional forward options should circumstances change.

According to Transferfeed, the club have made contact with Chelsea over a possible loan move for Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old joined from Barcelona earlier this year and impressed in limited minutes, scoring six goals in 16 appearances, all in the Europa Conference League.

Those rumours are unfounded and in the event they are true, Guiu is likely to be further down Leeds’ shortlist as a last resort.