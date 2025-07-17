Leeds United have ‘presented the project’ in late push to beat European giants to £30m attacker

Leeds United are making a late push to hijack a high-profile transfer deal as the 49ers have “presented their project”, with two bids already knocked back for one of Europe’s most productive wide players.

After weeks of tension among the fanbase, Leeds look to have secured deals for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach, both of whom are expected to arrive in the coming days.

That midfield duo will add to an increasingly revamped squad. Lukas Nmecha arrived earlier this summer on a free transfer from Wolfsburg, while centre-back Jaka Bijol was brought in after interest from clubs around Europe.

Lille full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and back-up defender Sebastiaan Bornauw have also joined as the club builds for life back in the Premier League. The additions so far represent a measured start, but there is confidence more big moves will follow.

Chief Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has suggested the club still wants as many as ten signings in total. The aim is to provide real depth across the pitch while upgrading key positions with proven quality.

A goalkeeper, attacking midfielder, left winger and striker are all on the list, with forward Rodrigo Muniz among the confirmed targets. Despite Fulham’s firm stance, Leeds believe they could return for him later in the window.

Their attention has now turned to the left wing. Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao has been strongly pursued by Ligue 1 side Marseille, who have already seen two bids turned down.

One was reportedly considered insulting by the Dutch club, though photos have since emerged showing Marseille director Mehdi Benatia meeting the player’s father.

But Leeds have now entered the conversation. The Yorkshire club have “presented their project” to the Brazilian winger’s camp, as confirmed by Smyth, and are hoping to engage in talks over a deal.

Feyenoord’s Brazilian winger Igor Paixão is one of the left wingers whose representatives Leeds United have spoken to about a possible transfer move. Understand they presented the project to his camp this week. – Graham Smyth said on X

Paixao is coming off a standout campaign, scoring 16 and assisting 10 in the Eredivisie. He has 39 goals and 29 assists overall for Feyenoord since joining from Coritiba, and was named Dutch Footballer of the Year for 2024–25. He’s featured in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Leeds see his versatility and output as an ideal fit. With Manor Solomon now back at Tottenham, a signing in that role is essential. Paixao can play on either flank or as a number 10, and would represent one of the club’s most ambitious signings in years.