Liverpool owners John W Henry and FSG are looking to back Arne Slot in the transfer market

According to reports, Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ over their next summer signing as they step up their efforts to sign a new striker.

The Reds have already made a statement this summer as they have invested around £200m on five signings to land Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

Despite this, Liverpool are far from finished this summer as recent reports have indicated that they remain in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

Their current focus is on signing a replacement for Darwin Nunez amid reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt mooted as their leading targets.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s plan for each player after “presenting their idea” to Newcastle for Isak.

“Now they’re presented their idea and proposal to Newcastle. Liverpool have told Newcastle that they’re ready to offer £120m [€138m] for Isak. It’s a record fee,” Romano said.

“I’m told the player has not closed the door to Liverpool. He’s still in talks with Newcastle over a new contract, but he didn’t stop Liverpool. It’s in Newcastle’s hands. The bid is ready, and it all depends on what Newcastle tell Liverpool in the next hours or days – it can’t be too long.”

“For Liverpool, it’s Isak is Newcastle open the door. If not, it will be Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt – who is the player wanted by Newcastle. They had a bid of €80m rejected on Monday.

“Liverpool are on both stories. Let’s see what happens with this domino.”

As mentioned, Newcastle are keen to have Isak and Ekitike next season, with a report on Tuesday afternoon claiming they are in ‘advanced’ talks for the Frankfurt standout.

However, Newcastle are yet to win the race for Ekitike as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed around a similar time that the Reds have ‘made contact’ over the striker.

Ornstein revealed:

‘The Athletic reported on July 14 that Newcastle tried to secure Ekitike via an offer worth around €75million (£64.9m; $86.9m), which was turned down by Frankfurt. ‘They have now received an approach from Liverpool, too, as the Premier League champions work to bolster their attack with a new striker.’

While it’s been widely reported that it will be Isak or Ekitke for Liverpool, an ‘exciting’ update from German outlet Bild claims the Reds are ‘convinced’ they could sign both this summer. This potential double deal could cost £205.5m, with £120m on Isak and £86.5m on Ekitike.

The report claims:

‘According to BILD, Liverpool are currently playing with the knowledge that they can convince both Ekitiké and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to join the Reds.’

Liverpool are also looking to the future, with “advanced” talks ongoing over a deal for teenage Salford City striker Will Wright, who is primed to be their next signing.

“Liverpool pushing to sign Salford City striker Will Wright for a six-figure sum,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Several Premier League clubs interested, but #LFC currently in advanced talks.”