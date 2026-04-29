Liverpool plan ‘move’ for record-breaking Norwegian midfielder

Fredrikstad FK midfielder Eirik Granaas, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are keen on bringing Eirik Granaas to Anfield but face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid, among other clubs.

Granaas is only 16 years of age, but the Fredrikstad FK midfielder has been impressing a number of clubs with his performances, including Liverpool.

The Norwegian midfielder has made 13 appearances for the Fredrikstad FK first team so far in his career, scoring one goal in the process.

In June 2025, Granaas became the youngest player in Eliteserien history when he made his professional first-team debut for Fredrikstad FK at the tender age of 15 years and 90 days.

The teenager broke the previous record set by Arsenal and Norway international attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard when he made his first appearance for Stromsgodset in 2014.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been hugely impressed with Granaas and have been tracking him.

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The headline in the report has claimed that Liverpool are ‘plotting’ a ‘move’ for the Norwegian gem.

However, last season’s Premier League winners will have to wait until 2028 to officially sign him when Granaas will turn 18,

Liverpool, though, are not the only club who have taken a shine to the Norwegian diamond, who has been dubbed the ‘new Martin Odegaard’.

Arsenal are keen on the 16-year-old, and so are Chelsea, while Newcastle United have already made it ‘clear they intend to be serious contenders for Granaas’s signature’.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, too, have been linked with Granaas.

Liverpool target Eirik Granaas is highly rated

Granaas is still a kid and is just starting his career, but the Fredrikstad FK midfielder has already impressed his teammates.

Right-back Simen Rafn said about Granaas to VG in June 2025, as relayed by Daily Cannon at the time: “He’s got fantastic ability, but it’s his mindset that impresses me most.

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“He was with us at training camp as a 14-year-old, and he comes in and takes the locker room from the first day.”

On comparisons to Odegaard, Rafn noted: “Odegaard is a fantastic player.

“Eirik is very young. You can say an incredible amount of nice things about Eirik, but I think we should give him time.

“A football career is incredibly long. It’s not about how good you are when you’re 15.

“Eirik will be at the top in 10–15 years. As long as he trains hard and has his feet on the ground, he can get as far as he wants.”

Granaas himself has previously played down comparisons to Odegaard.

The midfielder told VG in June 2025: “It is, of course, fun, but I think I should not compare myself to him.

“He is an incredibly good footballer. I’m just going to be the best I can be for myself, and try to get as far as I can.”

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