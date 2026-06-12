According to reports, Liverpool have now ‘leapfrogged’ Manchester United and others in the race to sign Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim.

Liverpool and Man Utd are among the clubs in the market for a new winger this summer, though this is arguably a more pressing issue for Andoni Iraola‘s side.

The Reds were pretty unthreatening in wide areas in the 2025/26 campaign, and are now short of options following Mohamed Salah’s exit on a free transfer.

RB Leipzig breakout star Yan Diomande has been mooted as a leading target for Liverpool along with PSG’s Bradley Barcola, while Toure has been touted as a possible cheaper alternative.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man Utd are now ‘seriously pushing’ to sign Toure this summer, but they now face competition from Liverpool and others.

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This is hardly surprising because the 20-year-old contributed seven goals and five assists in his 30 Bundesliga appearances during a breakout 2025/26 campaign.

And a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool have ‘leapfrogged’ Man Utd and the other teams ‘keen on’ the winger, which includes Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Man Utd are said to be ‘firmly in the race’ for Toure, but Liverpool have moved clear by ‘taking the most decisive action by formally registering their interest and notifying Hoffenheim’.

Toure could leave Hoffenheim in potential ‘record’ deal

The report claims Liverpool ‘view the youngster as a long-term solution on the wing and are maintaining regular contact over a potential move’, and it is also pointed out that he is likely to be involved in a ‘record’ transfer this summer.

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The report explains:

‘Hoffenheim are braced for significant bids and have set an asking price in the region of €40-50million (up to £43.1m / $57.9m) for Toure. A departure of that magnitude would easily be a club-record sale for Hoffenheim. ‘Toure’s contract runs until 2029 with no release clause. The Ivory Coast international has already shown glimpses of his ability and many believe he is ready for the next step up in his career.’

In midfield, Liverpool reporter David Lynch is under the impression that they will target Adam Wharton over Alex Scott this summer.

Lynch told Anfield Index: “I mean Alex Scott, he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of we know Liverpool have scouted him in the past before he moved to Bournemouth.

“Like I say, homegrown very good player. He probably will make that step at some point very soon. So, and it could even be this summer.

“So it’s like it’s not, you know, completely out of the question that he would sign, but you know, is he, or has he been, at the top of Liverpool’s list for this summer coming into it?

“You know, I would have said Adam Wharton was ahead of him as a player Liverpool were likely to sign.”

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