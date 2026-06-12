The cynics among you will assume we’ve written this purely so we could highlight the lengths Liverpool.com deemed necessary when transcribing Rio Ferdinand’s thoughts on the Reds’ interest in Yan Diomande. The cynics are correct.

Liverpool’s push to sign the RB Leipzig winger is well documented.

Mohamed Salah’s imminent departure and Cody Gakpo’s poor form means Liverpool are looking to sign one or two wingers in the summer transfer market.

Widespread reports recently emerged that RB Leipzig winger Diomande had emerged as their top target despite interest from Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

And David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed last Monday that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with RB Leipzig as the Reds have emerged as ‘the strongest position with the player over a potential deal at present’.

RB Leipzig are looking to keep the Ivory Coast international for at least another season with Ornstein adding that it ‘would take a bid in excess of €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m) to change that stance’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Liverpool are now “offering important money to the player to get it done”.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market.

“Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult.

“He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen. For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.”

Our guess is it’s reports from in-the-know transfer experts like Ornstein and Romano that Ferdinand “keeps hearing” as he revealed his impressions of Diomande, which – it will surprise few of you to learn – are formed on the basis of YouTube compilations that have in the past had Liverpool fans hailing Lazar Markovic as The Second Coming.

And a layman would have been mightily confused upon listening to what sounded like a hugely positive assessment of the 19-year-old, only for Ferdinand to describe him as “bad”.

Full credit to Liverpool.com reporter James Martin for getting down with the kids and translating.

“I keep hearing he’s gonna go Liverpool though, innit,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents. “That’s what I keep hearing, unfortunately.”

“I think Diomande is one of those who can come out and you go, hold on, where has that come from?” Ferdinand said. “He’s bad [good], have you not seen him?

“What? Go on YouTube and have a check out.”