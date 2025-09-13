Liverpool tipped to break the £100m barrier again for players who’s ‘going up and up’

Liverpool will have to pay at least £100m to get Michael Olise out of Bayern Munich next summer as they look for Mohamed Salah’s heir, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season in their first campaign under Arne Slot with Salah once again a key figure in their success.

Salah contributed 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 Premier League matches last term with the Egypt international already off the mark this season too.

Earlier this year, Liverpool had to ward off interested suitors in Saudi Arabia in order to persuade the 33-year-old to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Salah extended his contract until 2027 but the interest from the Middle East is unlikely to go away with the Egyptian widely expected to move to Saudi Arabia once he has finished his time at Anfield.

There is no concrete indication when that will be but it appears Liverpool are starting to plan for the day it does happen with rumoured interest in Olise.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele revealed a week ago that the Bayern Munich star is “right at the top of their shopping list” to replace Salah.

Steele said in a Q&A: “A good source mentioned Morgan Rogers to me in June as a potential target but I was told ‘no’ by top Liverpool sources at the time.

“Does that mean it is completely off the cards? No – and they would be open to a market opportunity if the price was right. But they are not directly planning for that at this stage.

“As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out. They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list.

“We can’t say too much more than that yet but could be one to watch…”

And now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that it will take at least £100m for Bayern Munich to sell to Liverpool next summer.

When asked about interest in Olise, O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s more than just Liverpool who will be looking at Michael Olise – his career is just going up and up.

“All top European clubs will be interested in Michael Olise, he’s not going to be easy one to get out of Bayern though.

“He’s under contract at the German club until 2029 and Bayern Munich won’t want to lose him, you’re talking huge money to get him out of there. You’d be looking at £100million for Bayern [to sell him].”

O’Rourke’s comments come a couple of days after former Everton CEO Keith Wyness doubted that Olise would be the right man to succeed Salah at Liverpool.

Also speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “I know that there was big talk around this. I’ve seen so many comments about this as well, and I’ve been trying to check on the sources. I think Bayern are probably going to be the ones that are going to offer him a renewed contract and keep him there.

“Then that would mean another big number for Liverpool to spend. They’ve still got lots of room in PSR, because they did sell as well as spending some big money. Their gap isn’t that big at all, so they could still spend more.

“Is he the sort of position they really need to replace Mo Salah? Is he the right one? Is he the right age? A lot of those questions now, but I think Real Madrid have been rumoured to be coming in as well. He’s obviously impressing in the Bundesliga.

“I don’t think he’s a dead cert to go to Liverpool by any means, and I think he’ll be one of many they’ll be looking at. I don’t think he is the right replacement for Mo Salah. I just don’t see this one happening, it’s my gut feeling, and I’m checking sources as best I can.”

