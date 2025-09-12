Michael Olise to Liverpool is becoming a regular transfer rumour as the Premier League champions plan for a future without Mohamed Salah.

The Bayern Munich and France star moved to the Bundesliga from Crystal Palace for an initial £45million in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Olise quickly adapted to life in Germany, performing as one of Vincent Kompany’s best players last season.

In total, the French international registered an astonishing 20 goals and 23 assists in 55 matches across all competitions, and he has started 2025/26 strongly, netting three times in his side’s opening two Bundesliga encounters.

The 23-year-old is now widely regarded as one of the best right-sided forwards in the world and Premier League clubs have been left to rue missing out on him last summer.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Premier League foreign imports edition

👉 Will Alexander Isak start for Liverpool on Sunday? Arne Slot reveals the state of play

👉 Arne Slot fine with Guehi transfer blow as two Liverpool midfielders ‘can play’ centre-back

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea were among the clubs interested in signing the attacker before he joined Bayern for what quickly looked like a bargain.

Olise could return to the Premier League in the future, with Liverpool eyeing him up as a long-term replacement for Salah.

The Egyptian was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and Liverpool Players’ Player of the Season as he scored 29 goals and made 18 assists last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards.

There was speculation surrounding Salah’s future for much of last season as he entered the final six months of his contract, but Liverpool tied him down until 2027 in April.

Still, Salah is 33 and while he’s in top physical shape, he’s not going to sustain the levels of last season for another five years.

This is where Olise comes into the equation. The Daily Mail reported last week that the Bayern star ‘could be right at the top of their shopping list’ as Arne Slot ‘wants a long-term Salah replacement in the next summer or two’.

Now, former Premier League scout Mick Brown, ‘who remains very well-connected within the game’, has told Football Insider that Liverpool view Olise as a potential Salah heir.

“Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Olise,” said Brown.

“He is one player who could match up to what Salah offers, or as close as anybody could given how incredible Salah has been during his time at Liverpool.

“They’ll have scouts watching him, they’ll want to know chapter and verse about him because he is a standout candidate to fill that role.

“He’s already done it in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, so that’s another box ticked, and now he’s doing it for Bayern Munich and for France, he’s proving he can do it at the highest level.

“Salah’s future will be a tricky one to navigate because obviously they’re not going to replace him right now because he’s still in the team.

“But at the same time, they have to be aware that at 33, time isn’t exactly on his side and at some point they’re going to have to move on.

“There will be players they’ve already looked at as potentially coming in for him, but that entire landscape could change in a year or two.”

👉 MORE: Liverpool news | Michael Olise archive | Premier League table | Every Premier League transfer in 2025 summer