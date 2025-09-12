It's Friday. Get your quiz on...

The Famous Friday Quiz takes you across Europe to test your knowledge of the best Premier League imports…

The Premier League returns this weekend, with 63 different nationalities potentially on parade.

This week’s Famous Friday Quiz celebrates the players brought over from Europe for a good time. And a long time…

All we need to know is which players from 20 different European nations made the highest number of Premier League appearances.

So come down from your lampposts, step away from the roundabouts, and embrace the forruns who brightened up Our League.

The boy Soutar scored 14 of 20, so there’s your pass mark. Winty bagged 15. Beat the boss…

