Liverpool ‘wants to close’ the signing of Salah’s successor ‘now’ as Reds identify ‘ideal candidate’

Liverpool wants to seal a move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana as soon as possible as they eye a successor for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

Salah has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in recent years with strong rumours he was going to move there before he signed a new deal towards the end of last season.

There is a feeling that Salah will leave for the Middle East in the next couple of years, once he has given all he can at the top level of the game.

Former Reading and Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise has been linked as a potential heir to Salah’s throne at Liverpool should he leave Anfield in the next year or two.

It was claimed last week that ‘early noises’ suggested that Bayern Munich’s Olise ‘could be right at the top of their shopping list’ as they look for Salah’s successor.

And now Lyon’s Fofana could be an alternative option with Liverpool ‘considering’ a move for Fofana last month before the transfer window shut.

There were many clubs looking to sign the Belgium international over the summer months but Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported at the end of August that Fofana had decided to stay at Lyon.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Malick Fofana has decided to stay at Olympique Lyonnais!

‘The Belgian didn’t find the club that truly matches his ambitions this summer and prefers to wait for the next transfer windows to find the best project.’

On his decision to stay, Fofana told reporters: “There was interest from those two clubs (Liverpool and Chelsea), but ultimately it wasn’t concrete enough.

“I’ve thought about a transfer, but I think it’s more important now that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon because I still have progress to make.

“Of course [I have dreams of starting at the World Cup next summer] but I realize I still have a lot to prove. I’ve already made progress. I’m now more decisive and more involved in the game.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Liverpool ‘wants to close the signing of Salah’s successor now’ and they have ‘identified’ Fofana as their top target.

The Lyon winger is seen as the ‘ideal candidate’ to take over from Salah and Liverpool ‘could resume negotiations to sign the young winger in the near future’.

The report adds: ‘His profile fits Liverpool’s style of play, characterized by speed and high pressing, and his ability to play both wide and centrally gives him versatility in attack.’