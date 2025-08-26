A Liverpool transfer target has ‘decided to stay’ at Lyon this summer despite Nottingham Forest seeing a bid accepted earlier in the window, according to reports.

The Reds have spent more than any other club this summer, splashing out nearly £300million on eight first-team signings, including Florian Wirtz in a club-record £100m deal.

They remain interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, despite adding Hugo Ekitike for an initial £69m earlier this summer.

Arne Slot’s side failed with a £110 million opening offer for the Swede, who has since been training alone after informing the Magpies hierarchy of his desire to leave.

Premier League champions Liverpool are yet to make a second official offer for the £150m-rated striker.

Isak is pushing hard for a move to Anfield, while Newcastle are equally determined to keep him.

It was reported on Monday that co-owner Jamie Reuben, who was present as Liverpool won 3-2 at St James’ Park hours later, met with Isak for talks, which appear to have been unsuccessful.

Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph reported that Isak’s ‘desire’ to leave remains unchanged amid Liverpool’s interest.

It’s unclear if the Reds will make another bid for Isak with the transfer deadline fast approaching, though another attacker target will definitely not be joining, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The Belgian journalist says Malick Fofana, who has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, has ‘decided to stay at Lyon’.

It’s claimed that the winger’s ‘ambitions’ had not been ‘truly matched’ and will now wait until January ‘to find the best project’.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “Malick Fofana has decided to stay at Olympique Lyonnais!

“The Belgian didn’t find the club that truly matches his ambitions this summer and prefers to wait for the next transfer windows to find the best project.”

Fofana has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer, with Nottingham Forest having an offer accepted from Lyon in July.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reported that a deal was ‘agreed’, but personal terms were not.

Forest changed direction soon after, signing Bologna and Switzerland forward Dan Ndoye for around £35m.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are considering signing another centre-back following the addition of Italian wonderkid Giovanni Leoni, while the Isak situation remains extremely uncertain.

Isak stayed silent throughout the summer before finally issuing a statement last week.

It read: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

