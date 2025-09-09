News of a buy-back clause in Aston Villa’s agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott has been met with a frosty reaction from some Villa fans.

Liverpool weren’t especially keen to let the 22-year-old leave Anfield but the time is right. Having just won the Premier League title, the Reds went big in the summer transfer window and amassed an impressive array of expensive attacking talent.

As strong as the adoration between the club and the player might be, Elliott played little first-team football last season and is wise enough to know there’s only one way that number of minutes will go with Liverpool’s new signings making it more difficult to crack the starting eleven.

Elliott tore it up at the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia, lifting the trophy as England’s captain to cap off a tremendous individual tournament in which he scored five times and walked away with the Player of the Tournament award.

Now is not the time to miss out on playing time and a handful of Premier League clubs are understood to have explored a move for the former Fulham youngster. Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were linked. Aston Villa got it done.

This is a loan deal in name only, yet not a wholly permanent goodbye. Two reported clauses in the agreement have made sure of that and news of both quickly emerged after Elliott’s deadline day move.

Villa’s obligation to buy Elliott is believed to be triggered by just 10 appearances for his new club. When he hits that mark, he’ll become a Villa player in waiting. Next summer, when Villa have a chance to properly account for the fee, it’ll be rubberstamped.

Liverpool have protected themselves, too.

“The inclusion of sell-on and buy-back clauses had an impact on the size of the fee the Premier League champions could demand,” reports James Pearce of The Athletic.

“The buy-back clause gives Liverpool the security of knowing that if Elliott fulfils his potential, as they expect him to, then his Anfield career can be resumed in the future.”

It’s easy to see why Villa fans might be less than thrilled to hear that but it’s a powerful indicator of the level of player they’ve signed after a dreadful start to the season.

Elliott’s attitude this summer will have impressed both clubs and their management. He has allowed his head to rule his heart in leaving the club he supported growing up, knowing that staying there isn’t right for his immediate development at a key moment in his career.

He hasn’t been dragged out of his club kicking and screaming, instead adopting a positive outlook on his opportunity with Villa.

Tactically and stylistically, he suits Villa’s needs. They’ve sold Jacob Ramsey and loaned out Leon Bailey, and Elliott offers a different kind of option than Donyell Malen and new signing Evann Guessand. He could well prove an upgrade on both, and a better fit to boot.

Villa’s expectations of their latest addition are high. Elliott led the Young Lions to a trophy over the summer and was excellent, especially in the later rounds. He managed to make contributions in a side that ran away with the league title.

The belief at Villa Park is that he can shine in his own right but could also unlock the abilities of the likes of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Matty Cash around him. In this day and age, that would be a bargain at £35m.

The buy-back clause doesn’t really detract from that value.

If Liverpool make anything like the progress they’re hoping for in the coming seasons, the levels Elliott would have to reach to still be of interest to them would be sky-high. That can only be to Villa’s benefit.

Just as Elliott arrives at Villa Park full of promise and praise from both clubs, so any return would confirm that the deal worked out for everyone.