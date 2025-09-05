According to reports, Liverpool face competition from five European clubs in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Liverpool had a near-perfect summer transfer window as they were comfortably the biggest spending club in Europe, investing around £415m on signings.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike were among Liverpool’s marquee signings, though they missed out on Guehi.

The England international was widely reported to be Liverpool’s top centre-back target in the summer and he was available for a cut-price fee of around £35m as he is in the final year of his contract.

This would have been a bargain as Guehi has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and it was reported that he only wanted Liverpool amid interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

READ: Newcastle owners helped ‘humiliate’ them in Liverpool, Alexander Isak transfer saga



Liverpool and Crystal Palace reached an agreement over Guehi on deadline day, though the deal fell through at the eleventh hour as Oliver Glasner’s side pulled the plug. This decision was made after they failed to beat West Ham in the race to sign Brighton centre-back Igor Julio as a replacement.

This means Guehi’s future remains up in the air and his failed deadline day move opens the door for a European club to sign him as they reach a pre-contract agreement over a free transfer from January onwards.

A report from The Mirror claims Bayern Munich are the ‘latest superpower’ to ‘join the race’ in an attempt to ‘take advantage of the collapse’.

The report claims Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in signing Guehi.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 PL sextet reassigned to Turkish Super Lig as Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs stars *finally* leave

👉 Premier League back-up goalkeepers ranked: Kepa over Onana, Liverpool man comfortably top

👉 Liverpool face double exit ‘in January’ amid ‘lucrative offers’ for key star as another player ‘may leave’



Despite this, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims Liverpool remain the ‘frontrunner’ to sign Guehi next year.

“Marc Guehi is entitled to assess all of his options,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I have heard that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona could come in for him on a free transfer if he’s going to become available in January.

“Those types of clubs are always going to be considered because they’re huge, huge clubs.

“He thought Liverpool was the right move for him, he wanted to go there and win trophies. I would be very surprised if his stance has changed on that, regardless of who else comes in for him.

“So I think Liverpool will still be the front runners to sign him, that’s the move he wanted to make and everything has already been agreed between them.

“It’ll have to be something we revisit closer to the time, because things can change quickly in football.”