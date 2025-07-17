Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of Sverre Nypan, with the 18-year-old revealing a key reason behind his decision to join them over Arsenal.

Nypan was confirmed as Man City‘s fifth summer signing on Thursday evening, with this deal moving the club above Liverpool in our net spend table.

The talented teenager has joined Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli in signing for Man City this summer.

Man City have fended off competition from rival Premier League clubs to land Nypan after Arsenal were ‘confident’ of signing him after missing out in January.

Nypann has joined Man City in a deal worth around £12.5m and Sky Sports have confirmed that this is a ‘record’ sale for Rosenborg, with the midfielder penning a five-year contract until 2030.

READ: Arsenal: Gyokeres ‘medical’ date set with Gunners ‘anticipating a breakthrough’ in €80m deal

Regarding Man City’s plans for Nypan, Sky Sports added:

‘City consider him a star for the future and he is expected to go out on loan elsewhere this summer. ‘If a loan is not arranged before City return for pre-season then Nypan will train with the first-team under Pep Guardiola until a loan is arranged.’

Nypan has revealed Pep Guardiola played a key role in his decision to snub rivals for Man City.

“I am incredibly happy and proud to have joined Manchester City,” Nypan said in an interview for Man City’s website.

“It’s a dream for any young footballer to become part of this Club and to join such a group of world class talent.

“I am still very young with a lot to learn but the chance to be coached by Pep Guardiola, the best manager in the world, will only help me to become a better player.

“There is already a special connection between Norway and Manchester City through Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb, and I am very proud to have become the latest Norwegian player to have joined the club.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea ‘can beat’ Arsenal to £68m signing amid three factors after hijack as Gunners decide U-turn

👉 Arsenal walk away from two deals after they fail to ‘reach an agreement’ in transfer blow

👉 Arsenal fourth, Spurs third in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

City Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Sverre is an exciting young player that the Club has been monitoring for quite some time now.

“We feel that he already has numerous standout qualities but that at only 18 years of age, he is only going to continue to improve.

“We believe he will be an important asset for Manchester City in the years to come and we will support him every step of the way in his development.”

Arsenal face competition for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze after Paul Merson has explained why they should have prioritised him over Noni Madueke.

“If you asked me whether Arsenal should sign Eberechi Eze or Madueke, I’d have said Eze all day long,” Merson said.

“Now that’s a deal I can see happening and it would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. He’s perfect.

“Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball. Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

“For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down.”