Arsenal: Gyokeres ‘medical’ date set with Gunners ‘anticipating a breakthrough’ in €80m deal

Arsenal have already organised a date for a medical as Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres closes in on a transfer, according to reports.

The Gunners have already wrapped up the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, while Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera are edging closer to being confirmed as a new Arsenal players.

Arsenal have been working for weeks on a deal for a new striker with sporting director Andrea Berta negotiating for Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners eventually decided Gyokeres was their top target but talks have stalled over the last week or so after Arsenal and Sporting struggled to agree a fee.

There were rumours that a deal for Gyokeres could now be on the verge of collapse but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that a “deal is absolutely on.”

Romano explained: “Arsenal remain in conversations with Sporting for the striker and the deal is absolutely on. There is still a small gap in valuation, still a gap between the two clubs, so it’s a work in progress between Arsenal and Sporting to reach an agreement.

READ: Arteta poised for The Arsenal sack thanks to Andrea Berta and Liverpool

“What’s important to say is that Viktor Gyokeres will not show up in training anymore for Sporting. The player’s intention is very clear – it’s valid for today, tomorrow, and any other day at this stage of the summer transfer window.

“Gyokeres only wants to go to Arsenal. He believes his story with Sporting is over, he wants to leave the club to try something different. So, the agreement between Gyokeres and Arsenal remains valid – a five-year contract until 2030. It’s also important to be clear that he’s more than given his priority to the Gunners – he only wants to play for Mikel Arteta.”

Before Romano wrote on X earlier this week: ‘Gyökeres didn’t have doubts even when Saudi clubs wanted to offer way higher salary: only Arsenal. Move set to be sealed today after 2 meetings on Sunday. Gyökeres agents reduce their commission to make the deal happen. Here we go, soon.’

After Romano’s prediction didn’t come true, a report in Portugal on Thursday claimed that ‘the difference between the clubs lies in the conditions regarding the €10 million per objective’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Viktor Gyokeres sent clear message as Arsenal transfer looms – ‘No one is above the club’s interests’

👉 Arsenal walk away from two deals after they fail to ‘reach an agreement’ in transfer blow

👉 Arsenal seal another ‘medical’ for Friday with ‘agreement’ struck after ‘hours of high tension’

And now Football Transfers have claimed that Arsenal have ‘pencilled in a medical’ for Gyokeres with ‘the Gunners are confident of reaching a full agreement over bonus payments in the deal and are intent on having Gyokeres in their squad for the tour of the Far East, which they jet out for on Saturday’.

Arsenal ‘have agreed to pay a total of around €80 million’ to Sporting and, because the Gunners are ‘anticipating a breakthrough’ over the sticking point over bonus payments, ‘Gyokeres’ medical has been scheduled in London this weekend’.