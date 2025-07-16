According to reports, two key reasons are behind Mikel Arteta’s decision to “really push” Arsenal to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea for around £52m.

So far this summer, Arsenal have officially made three summer signings as they have landed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard for around £75m.

However, it has been widely reported that they are close to wrapping up their fourth, fifth and sixth signings as they are targeting Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera.

Regarding Madueke, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he has ‘signed’ for Arsenal. He tweeted: ‘Noni Madueke has signed his contract at Arsenal valid until June 2030. Official announcement to follow next.’

Madueke’s imminent move to Arsenal has sparked backlash from supporters, with some of the fanbase against the raid on Chelsea for the England international.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts claims Arteta is behind their move for Madueke. This is because the club are “very happy with the price”, while the head coach “does not view him as a backup”.

“I know Arsenal are very happy with the price they have paid,” Watts said in his column for Caught Offside.

“They believe it matches up well to what other players of Madueke’s profile have moved for this summer and are adamant that in a couple of years time people will look on it as an excellent piece of business.

“Mikel Arteta has really been pushing this deal, he believes Madueke can thrive in an environment like Arsenal’s and does not view him as a back-up. He is bringing him in to play a lot of games, whether that be on the right or on the left.”

Watts has also credited Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta for “staying patient” for Gyokeres.

“Mikel Arteta and his squad head out to Asia on Saturday for the start of their pre-season tour and Andrea Berta and the club have been pushing to get the majority of the club’s transfer targets in by then,” Watts added.

“Whether the last few details of the Gyokeres deal can be ironed out by then we’ll have to wait and see, but Arsenal would certainly like that, as you would think the player would.

“If Arsenal get this one over the line I think Berta will get a lot of credit for the way he has handled the negotiations.

“It hasn’t been easy because Sporting have understandably looked to play hardball, which is absolutely their right given how crucial a player Gyokeres has been for them over the past two years.

“But Berta has stayed patient and the deal he has struck is a good one. You can’t really argue with an initial fee of around £55 million for a striker with Gyokeres’ recent record.”