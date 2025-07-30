A new report on Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play situation has revealed a possible verdict date as the outcome ‘could be months away’.

Man City are facing over 100 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

The Premier League side were referred to an independent commission at the start of 2023 following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

City face severe consequences if this case goes against them, with it suggested that they are at risk of a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban and/or expulsion from the Premier League.

However, Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence and have continued their work as usual in recent months as they have tied the head coach and Erling Haaland to lucrative new contracts, while they are among this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

The City vs Premier League FFP hearing took place at the end of 2024 and subsequent reports claimed an initial verdict, which would be subject to an appeal, was expected to drop in March 2025, but very little has been said about the situation in recent months.

It is now certain that the case will drag into the 2025/26 campaign, with a new report from The Independent claiming the verdict ‘could be months away’ amid ‘further delays’.

It is claimed that ‘club executives and senior football figures believe that the City case could still go until at least October before the initial outcome, with ‘some club leaders even speculating that it might arrive in the campaign’s second international break, from 4-18 October, given previous patterns regarding similar cases’.

The report also claims ‘Premier League insiders say’ the lack of outcome has had ‘another effect’ as it’s ‘delayed proper governance’, with ‘clubs unwilling to push through or even suggest any major changes in the running of the competition, due to the belief that the outcome of the case could change absolutely everything’.

Clubs are also said to be clashing over the potential punishment for Man City if they are proven guilty.