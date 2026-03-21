Manchester City legend Paul Dickov has backed his former side to beat Arsenal in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Man City have a great advantage in the Carabao Cup under head coach Pep Guardiola, but they head into Sunday’s final against Arsenal as the underdogs.

The Gunners have moved clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League and are contesting for an unprecedented Quadruple, with the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League also in their sights.

And Dickov thinks Arsenal’s other priorities could help Man City in the Carabao Cup final, with there “more at stake” for his former side on Sunday afternoon.

“I think it’s going to be one hell of a game. I think it’s slightly changed over the last couple of weeks,” Dickov told The Metro.

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“Maybe two weeks ago, people looked at the cup final as a marker to where the Premier League would sort of finish up, with one team getting one up on the other and getting a bit of advantage for the run-in for the Premier League.

“I think the Arsenal now being 10 points clear, I would say it’s completely out of their hands now for the Premier League.

“So going into the game Sunday now, I actually feel that there’s more at stake for City than there is for Arsenal.”

Dickov continued: “Arsenal possibly have got bigger fish to fry now, looking at the Champions League, getting into the quarter-finals where there’s every chance with the draw that they’ve got that they can go all the way, and obviously being 10 points clear in the Premier League.

“So I think priority probably lies with Manchester City and Arsenal might not be fully focused, which two weeks ago wouldn’t have saved that, but it just shows you how quickly things can change.”

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Dickov has tipped his former side to topple Arsenal, with one factor backed to “swing this match”.

“I think there are going to be goals, I really do think so,” Dickov added.

“Sometimes you build up these finals, the big games, and you’re expecting fireworks and it ends up being a ball nil-nil draw and going to penalties. But I can’t see that at all.

“I think it’s the two best teams in England by a country mile. If you’ve got to push me, I just think the last couple of weeks, what’s happened with City dropping off, I think they might have that a little bit more about them to go on and win it on Sunday.

“I’d possibly say it’s more important to them to win on Sunday and get that trophy. Whereas Arsenal, will they have eyes in the Premier League? Will they have eyes in the Champions League going forward? I think that might swing this match in Manchester City’s favour.”

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