Romano reveals what Man Utd think of Lammens after Bayindir is given Man City start

Man Utd “really trust” that Senne Lammens will come good for them as he competes with Altay Bayindir for the number one spot, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils mainly strengthened their attack in the summer with INEOS spending around £200m on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

They did also sign Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon, while Lammens was brought in at the expense of expensive flop Andre Onana.

Lammens signed for Man Utd from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth £18.2m plus add-ons with Onana joining Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the season.

Onana had been dropped by Ruben Amorim for the first three Premier League matches of the season, with Bayindir taking his place in the starting XI.

The Cameroon international did get a started spot against Grimsby Town in the League Cup but he made two mistakes as Man Utd lost on penalties to the League Two outfit.

There is hope amongst the fanbase that Lammens has been brought in to start but Amorim revealed in his Friday press conference that Bayindir will be in net for the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Amorim said ahead of the fixture: “Altay is going to continue. Different league, different country, different ball. They will fight for the position. It is clear. Altay will start. He is ready to play, he will play.”

And now Romano has explained what Lammens’ role will be at Man Utd this season, the transfer journalist revealed on GiveMeSport‘s Market Madness podcast: “I think they will be competing for the spot for the first-team goalkeeper, so it’s not going to be 100 percent guaranteed for anyone, but I’m sure that Senne Lammens is also a clear favourite.

“I think Manchester United really trust him for the present, but also the future. They believe that this is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world, and so they really trust this boy.

“They wanted Lammens strongly. Obviously, there was also the opportunity to go for Emi Martinez, which is a completely different profile – obviously to add some leadership, but also with different costs in terms of salary and transfer fee.

“So they decided for Lammens, because they believe this is the ideal solution for the present and the future. I’m sure that Lammens has a very good chances to be the starting goalkeeper at Manchester United.”

In his press conference, Amorim added on Lammens: “We are really pleased, he is a goalkeeper with a lot of potential.

“We are in a moment where we need a goalkeeper to be really strong, have a lot of experience, but also in a moment we have to look at the present, but with focus on the future, a little bit both. He is one more option to play. He will be ready.”