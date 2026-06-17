Marko Arnautovic joins the party as Austria beat Jordan in tense clash

Austria marked their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence with a tense 3-1 win over debutants Jordan in their Group J opener on Tuesday, relying on a second-half own goal and a last-gasp penalty to claim the three points.

Austria took the lead on 20 minutes through a Romano Schmid thunderbolt, but were pegged back five minutes after the break when striker Ali Olwan found space in the area and fired a sizzling shot inside the far post.

Austria’s veteran target man Marko Arnautovic slammed a low shot into the net from a goalmouth scramble in the 69th minute but it was ruled out for handball by teammate Stefan Posch following a VAR review.

Seven minutes later, though, Austria were celebrating again as Yazan Al‑Arab deflected a Marcel Sabitzer corner into his own net, before Arnautovic slotted home a penalty deep into stoppage time after Saleem Obeid was penalised for handball.

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