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The Premier League season is almost here and the staggering cost of watching every televised game throughout the 2026/27 season has been revealed.

Fans who want to watch every Premier League game that will be shown in UK TV will be facing a bill of up to £730 and the price goes above £800 if fans want to watch Champions League games via all three streaming services that hold the rights.

There will also be big changes to one of the big TV companies after TNT’s merger with HBO Max, meaning there are new ways to sign up and watch domestic and European football. We have crunched the numbers and found the easiest way to watch every televised fixture featuring UK teams this year.

If you want to watch the majority of Premier League matches you will need a subscription to Sky TV. Sky has the rights to 215 games throughout the season and has secured that package until 2029.

Sky games are shown on Saturday evening at 5.30pm and all Sunday and Monday night games. There will also be the odd Friday night match including the Premier League opener between Arsenal and Coventry on Friday 21 August at 8pm.

Sky also has the rights to the Championship, League One and League Two with over 1,500 matches set to be shown across the channel this year.

It means fans will have to shell out for a subscription. The cheapest package costs £35 a month for Sky with the Sky Sports option. If you already have Sky you can add Sports for £20 a month.

Fans can add a rolling monthly Sky Sports package to their Sky for £27 and that can be cancelled anytime.

Cost for the season: £420 per year

The 2026/27 will be the end of an era for English football as TNT loses the rights to broadcast Premier League games from the end of the season.

US company Paramount has swooped in to outbid TNT for the rights to show Premier League games alongside long-term partner Sky Sports, giving fans another streaming service to use from the end of the season.

In fact, TNT has already merged with HBO Max and you can get TNT Sports both direct and on HBO Max. TNT has the rights to 52 Premier League games including two full gameweeks of fixtures during the season.

TNT also has the rights to the majority of Champions League, Europa League and Conference League fixtures. It costs £25.99 per month for TNT Sports across a 12 month contract.

However fans can add TNT Sports as a monthly add-on to their Amazon Prime account. This is the easiest and quickest way to add TNT Sports for a month and allows you to close the subscription whenever you wish.

Cost for the season: £311.88

There is one final subscription package fans will need to buy if they want to see every European game of the season.

Amazon has the rights to one Tuesday night Champions League game per round and it usually picks an English team. To access the game you will need an Amazon Prime subscription, which includes access to Prime Video.

Cost for the season: £95