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Aston Villa kick off their 2026/27 Champions League campaign with a trip to Belgium to face Club Brugge.

The match is one of the first games of the season for the tournament with a 5.45pm kick off (UK time) and coverage starting from 5pm.

Reshmin Chowdhury will host the coverage and will be joined by pundits Joe Cole and Stilyan Petrov. Sam Matterface and Lucy Ward will form the commentary team for the Villa game.

Fans will notice a change to the Champions League broadcasters this season because TNT Sports, which enters the final season of being the rights holder for all European club competitions, is now part of HBO Max.

Matches will be streamed on both TNT and HBO Max but fans will need to buy a subscription before they can watch Villa and the other English sides take on Europe’s best. However, there is an easier way for fans who do not want to sign up to a longer contract.

TNT Sports and HBO Max are available on Amazon Prime as a temporary add-on, meaning fans can add a month’s worth of streaming at a time without having to sign up for a full contract.

Signing up will give fans access to every Champions League game streamed on TNT Sports, as well as Europa League and Conference League games. The only matches not available are the single Champions League game shown on Amazon Prime on a Tuesday night.

Fans who sign up will be able to watch Liverpool versus Atletico Madrid and Arsenal versus Dortmund on Wednesday night, as well as Manchester United against Sabah on Thursday. Games not involving English sides including Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid taking on his former side Inter Milan will also be shown on TNT Sports this week.

Viewers on HBO Max will be able to watch multiple matches as part of a new Multiview option, while a late night goals show with highlights of every game will also return as part of TNT’s coverage.