Arsenal face Kairat Almaty in the Champions League on Wednesday night

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal bring their Champions League league phase campaign to a close on Wednesday night, hosting Kairat at the Emirates with top spot already secured.

Mikel Arteta’s side arrive looking to reset after a frustrating 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, a result that ended their unbeaten home run this season.

Despite that setback, Arsenal’s European campaign has been close to flawless. Seven wins from seven have ensured progression was sealed early, allowing Arteta serious scope to rotate.

Kairat, by contrast, have endured a difficult introduction to the competition. The Kazakhstani champions sit bottom of the table with a single point from seven matches.

Their elimination is already confirmed, leaving Wednesday night as a chance to compete freely against the tournament’s standout sides.

For Arsenal, the mission is simple: Protect their star players while wrapping up a perfect league phase campaign.

How to watch Arsenal v Kairat

Arsenal vs Kairat kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Wednesday, January 28, at the Emirates Stadium. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports.

Arsenal team news

With qualification and seeding already wrapped up, Arteta is expected to rotate while keeping a strong attacking core in place.

Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz are nearing returns and could feature from the bench, but neither is expected to start.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are unavailable due to minor niggles, while Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are suspended after picking up yellow cards last week.

That opens the door for minutes across the pitch, with Noni Madueke in line for a start as Arsenal look to stretch Kairat early.

Arsenal expected lineup:

(4-3-3) Arrizabalaga; White, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Nørgaard, Eze; Madueke, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Kairat team news

Kairat’s domestic season concluded back in October, leaving their full focus on Europe in recent months.

Dastan Satpaev missed the defeat to Club Brugge and remains a doubt, while winter signings Lucas Africo, Jaako Oksanen and Sebastian Zeballos are ineligible.

Beyond that, Rafael Urazbakhtin is expected to field a side similar to the one that has struggled throughout the league phase.

Depth has been tested repeatedly at this level, and rotation options are limited heading into their final fixture.

Kairat expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Anarbekov; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Sadybekov, Glazer; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko; Edmilson

Arsenal v Kairat stats

– This is just the second time an English side has hosted a Kazakhstani club in European competition.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 European matches against teams they are facing for the first time, winning 10 of those.

– The Gunners have won all seven Champions League games this season by a margin of two goals or more.

– No side in European Cup or Champions League history has ever won eight consecutive matches by 2+ goals.

– Kairat have taken just one point from seven league phase games and have conceded 19 goals.

– Only Ajax and Villarreal have trailed for longer in the Champions League this season than Kairat.

– Arsenal are the only team yet to trail at any point in this season’s Champions League.

Arsenal v Kairat predictions

Arsenal should control this game from the opening stages, even with rotation across the starting XI.

Kairat have struggled to cope with tempo and movement throughout the league phase, and the Emirates is unlikely to offer any respite.

With Arsenal already qualified, the focus shifts to performance levels, and this looks like an opportunity to play with freedom rather than caution.

We know Arsenal are capable of pulling clear early and managing the contest thereafter. We’ll back them to bag that record-breaking eighth consecutive European win by two or more goals in style by using the -3.5 Asian handicap at 9/10.

It’s really up to the hosts how many goals they fancy on the night, but we’re willing to stick our neck out and back a 5-0 win at 7/1.

Madueke to score at 6/5 also appeals, given he’s netted three in three in Europe. The winger could use a confidence boost having failed to score or assist in the Premier League.