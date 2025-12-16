Chelsea head to Cardiff for their next League Cup adventure

There’s always something going on with Chelsea.

A few weeks ago, it seemed that the Blues could be positioning themselves as Arsenal’s main title rivals and were set to challenge for the Champions League too after beating Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

For many Chelsea fans, what followed was eye-rollingly predictable. They took just two points from the next three Premier League games and lost 2-1 to Atalanta in Europe.

Even when they bounced back from that run of four games without a win via a 2-0 home victory over Everton at the weekend there was a twist.

Rather than come out and say that he was glad his team were back to winning ways, Blues boss Enzo Maresca hinted at behind the scenes unrest by saying that “the last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club.”

League One Cardiff are the only non-Premier League side to make the last eight of this season’s Carabao Cup.

The Bluebirds have reached this stage by beating Swindon (2-1), Cheltenham (3-0), Burnley (2-1 at Turf Moor) and Wrexham (2-1).

They’re also four points clear at the top of League One after five straight wins, the latest a 4-3 home victory over Doncaster thanks to Joel Bagan’s winner deep into added time.

How to watch Cardiff v Chelsea

Cardiff v Chelsea kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Tuesday, December 16 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Cardiff team news

Omari Kellyman, who scored in the win over Doncaster on Saturday, isn’t available for Cardiff as the on-loan Chelsea star hasn’t been given permission to play against his parent club.

Cardiff asked but Chelsea said no. Will that add a little fuel to the hosts?

Rubin Colwill, cousin of Chelsea’s injured Levi Colwill, is missing with an ankle problem. But there should still be a Colwill on the pitch with Rubin’s brother Joel set to step in.

Gabriel Osho and Ollie Tanner are also set to miss out for Cardiff.

Cardiff expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson; Turnbull, Ashford, J. Colwill; Salech.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are expected to rotate heavily, starting with Filip Jorgensen in goal. The Danish stopper hasn’t appeared since late October.

Left-back Marc Cucurella is suspended so Jorrel Hato will come in while Josh Acheampong should get the other full-back role.

Moises Caicedo has been serving a three-match domestic ban so is likely to get the nod here as he looks to rebuild rhythm.

Further forward, this looks like another obvious chance to unleash Brazilian teenage star Estevao William while Jamie Gittens and Facundo Buonanotte should also feature from the start.

Striker Marc Guiu is cup-tied so Tyrique George will hope to add to his goals against Wolves and Lincoln earlier in the competition .

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; George

Cardiff v Chelsea predictions

One of the biggest gripes among Chelsea fans is that their team struggle to get motivated against the lesser sides.

In other words, this could be a dangerous fixture.

Cardiff have plundered 26 goals in 10 home league games this season, easily the highest in the division, and are in great form.

Chelsea should get through but there are a couple of pro-Cardiff bets worth looking at.

Firstly, the hosts should be backed to get on the scoresheet. Perhaps do this by having a punt on Chelsea to win and both teams to score at 2/1 – a massive upgrade on the basic Chelsea win price of 2/9 and one which makes sense.

It could also be worth rolling the dice and backing Cardiff to catch the visitors cold by opening the scoring.

Cardiff to score the first goal is priced at 7/2.