Crystal Palace and Man Utd square off in the Premier League this weekend

Crystal Palace welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park on Sunday with momentum, home form, and recent history all in their favour.

Oliver Glasner’s side returned from the international break with a controlled 2-0 win at Wolves, before a rotated XI slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg on Thursday night.

In the Premier League, Palace have been quietly efficient. They sit fifth after 12 games, with only Arsenal conceding fewer goals this season, and Selhurst Park has become a tough away day.

United arrive on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday. It was a flat display that reopened questions about Ruben Amorim’s attack and in-game structure.

Away from Old Trafford, the numbers remain worrying. United have won just one of their last 11 league games on the road.

Their record in London is even worse, with only three wins in their last 26 Premier League away trips to the capital. All three came at Fulham.

Palace also have United’s number recently, as they are unbeaten in their four league meetings, winning three without conceding.

Amorim will be desperate for his team to bounce back, and Palace’s European odyssey could prove helpful.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kicks off at 12:00 (UK) on Sunday, November 30, at Selhurst Park.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Crystal Palace team news

Cheikh Doucoure, Chadi Riad, and Caleb Kporha remain long-term absentees, while Borna Sosa is a doubt after missing the trip to Strasbourg with a knock.

Will Hughes came off with a knee problem in France and will be assessed, so Glasner may freshen up his midfield with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada expected to return.

Jean-Philippe Mateta should continue to lead the line, with Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino offering pace and direct running on either side of him.

Crystal Palace expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Manchester United team news

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United stats

– Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games.

– Only Arsenal have conceded fewer goals than Crystal Palace this season, with Palace allowing just nine.

– Palace have won three of their last four league matches against Manchester United (D1).

– Palace have won two of their last four home league meetings with United at Selhurst Park (D2).

– Daniel Muñoz has produced four Premier League goal involvements this season (2 goals, 2 assists).

– Manchester United have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

– United have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away matches (D4, L6).

– United have won only three of their last 26 Premier League away games against London sides, with all three victories coming against Fulham.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predictions

Glasner’s side are unbeaten in 12 league games at Selhurst Park and boast the second-best defensive record in the division.

That makes this one of the most difficult away assignments in the league. United, meanwhile, have just one away win all season.

That contrast makes Palace to Win at 7/5 a straightforward starting point, especially with United losing 16 of their last 26 away trips to London clubs.

Goals-based markets are tougher to call. Palace keep things tight, but United’s matches have been chaotic by expected-goals trends.

Both teams to score feels like an unnecessary price given skinny odds of 4/7, while over 2.5 is just 7/10.

Better than 2/1 on Daniel Munoz to score or assist stands out. He’s a one-in-three man, but United’s setup could allow him to trouble the center-backs.

The fact that Jean-Philippe Mateta has gone four Palace games without a goal is ominous. He has three in six versus United, including a brace last season. Back him to score at 11/10.