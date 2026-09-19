Leeds v Crystal Palace: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Leeds United will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they host Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

A 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Monday night puts them on eight points after four league games with two wins and two draws.

Palace have one win and three defeats from their Premier League matches so far under new manager Pierre Sage, but produced an impressive 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League in midweek.

Leeds v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Leeds v Crystal Palace kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, September 20 at Elland Road.

Leeds v Crystal Palace how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Tennis, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2 will provide full match commentary.

Leeds team news

In his pre-match press conference, Daniel Farke revealed that Harry Wilson sustained a quad injury which will rule him out for the game against Palace.

The Wales international is now on the sidelines alongside compatriot Joe Rodon, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Mateo Joseph is a long-term absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during his loan spell at Mallorca last season.

Ilia Gruev stepped up his recovery from a meniscus injury by playing for the club’s under-21 side last week and should be named on the bench against Palace.

Crystal Palace team news

Axel Disasi was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ipswich Town’s Jack Clarke last weekend and will now begin a three-match ban in the Premier League.

Palace were already without fellow centre-back Chadi Riad, who is expected to miss most of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jaydee Canvot will both be vying for the final place in the back three alongside Chris Richards and Honest Ahanor.

Dean Henderson signed a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park this week, but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Back-up goalkeeper Walter Benitez has started between the sticks in their last two games.

Jean-Philippe Mateta hasn’t featured since the opening weekend due to a hamstring injury, and Jorgen Strand Larsen will continue to lead the line.

In more positive news, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr both came off the bench against Lech Poznan after recovering from their respective injuries.

Sage has suggested that Sarr could make his first start of the season at Elland Road, though he does not expect the winger to play the full 90 minutes.

Leeds v Crystal Palace odds

Leeds are 3/4 favourites to go into the international break with back-to-back Premier League wins.

Crystal Palace are 17/4 to take all three points back to South London, while The Draw is 3/1.

Leeds v Crystal Palace prediction

Leeds are starting to turn Elland Road into a real fortress, with five wins and two draws from their last seven home matches in all competitions.

The Whites are now being tipped to finish the season in a European qualification spot, and we expect them to secure all three points against Palace.

The Eagles may be able to get on the scoresheet at Elland Road, having netted 12 goals across their last four games in all competitions.

But their defensive vulnerability is a massive issue, and they have conceded two or more times in each of their last 10 Premier League matches.

That leads us to back a Leeds win and Both Teams to Score at 12/5.

Following his brace against Newcastle United on Monday, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded with a recall to the England squad.

The striker is now looking to become the first Leeds player to score in six consecutive home league games since Arthur Hydes in 1932.

He netted a brace when these two sides played each other at Elland Road last season and is 5/4 to score here. Another brace for the 29-year-old can be backed at 7/1.

For Palace, Strand Larsen is in good form with four goals and an assist across his last three appearances in all competitions. He is 13/5 to score anytime at Elland Road.