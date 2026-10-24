Man Utd v Bournemouth: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Michael Carrick’s job at Manchester United could well be on the line when Bournemouth visit Old Trafford this weekend.

United have just seven points from their opening seven Premier League games in 2026/27, and their poor start to the season was compounded by a 4-1 defeat against Como in the Champions League midweek.

Bournemouth are one point below United, but come into this game after a 3-0 win at home to AC Milan in the Europa League.

Man Utd v Bournemouth kick-off time

Man Utd v Bournemouth kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, October 25 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Bournemouth how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match radio commentary.

Man Utd team news

Bruno Fernandes appeared to criticise Carrick’s tactics following the defeat at Como, and it remains to be seen whether the captain will be picked against Bournemouth.

Matthijs de Ligt got 79 minutes under his belt against Como in his first appearance for United in 325 days, but the centre-back is unlikely to start successive games in quick succession.

Leny Yoro missed the defeat in midweek through suspension and could come in to partner Harry Maguire, while Ayden Heaven is also set to return after recovering from illness.

Diogo Dalot should continue at left-back, with Luke Shaw struggling with an unspecified knock and Patrick Dorgu out with a hamstring injury.

Lisandro Martinez (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (hip) didn’t travel to Italy and will face late fitness tests this weekend.

Kobbie Mainoo has missed the last three games and won’t be involved against Bournemouth, but he is on track to return to action next weekend.

Benjamin Sesko remains sidelined with a shin injury, and Joshua Zirkzee will be pushing for a rare start after scoring a consolation goal as a substitute against Como.

Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee following surgery on the cruciate ligament injury sustained at the World Cup.

Bournemouth team news

Eli Junior Kroupi underwent surgery for a foot injury in July and has not featured for the club this season, but returned to training this week and could make a substitute appearance at Old Trafford.

Evanilson is set to start despite picking up a minor knock against AC Milan, but midfielder Alex Toth will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-0 win.

Alex Scott hasn’t featured since picking up a thigh injury in the last international break and is still two weeks away from a return. Julian Araujo is also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Veljko Milosavljevic stepped up his recovery from a long-term quad injury by playing 45 minutes for the Under-21s last weekend, and could be named in the matchday squad.

Man Utd v Bournemouth odds

After four defeats and three draws in their last seven games, Man Utd are 5/4 to get back to winning ways here.

Bournemouth are 12/5 to pick up all three points at Old Trafford, while The Draw is 11/4.

Man Utd are 5/4 to end the 2026/27 season in the top five, and Bournemouth are 6/5 to land a top 10 finish.

Man Utd v Bournemouth prediction

After some promising signs against Atletico Madrid and Leeds, United took a massive step backwards with an awful performance at Como.

The 4-1 defeat extends United’s winless run to seven games in all competitions, and there is reportedly a lot of disharmony behind the scenes.

Bournemouth come into this game in a much better mood due to their three-match winning streak, although they were aided by early red cards against both Sunderland and AC Milan.

The Cherries are also on a six-game unbeaten run against United and have taken seven points from their last three games at Old Trafford.

With their current form and poor head-to-head record in this fixture, we’re not expecting United to take all three points here.

On the handicaps, Bournemouth +0.5 is available at 4/5, and that will pay off if United don’t win the game.

The last three competitive matches between these two sides have been score draws, including an eight-goal thriller at Old Trafford last season.

A Draw and Both Teams to Score can be backed at 7/2. They drew 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium back in March, and a repeat of that scoreline is available at 12/1.

Bryan Mbeumo is United’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with four goals, including strikes in their last two league games. He is 2/1 to find the back of the net.

Marcus Tavernier has scored five goals in 11 appearances this season and registered a goal and an assist on his last visit to Old Trafford. He’s 6/4 to score or assist.