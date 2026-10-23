Hull City v Brentford: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Hull City host Brentford at the MKM Stadium this weekend in a Premier League clash, with both sides looking to get back to winning ways.

The Tigers drew 2-2 at home to Everton in the first game after the international break and then lost 1-0 away at Fulham last weekend.

Brentford also have one point from their last two league games, drawing 2-2 away at Aston Villa before losing 2-1 at home to Liverpool in a game that saw them go down to nine men.

Hull City v Brentford kick-off time

Hull City v Brentford kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, October 25 at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City v Brentford how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Golf, with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

Hull City team news

Robinio Vaz limped off the pitch in the final stages of the 1-0 defeat at Fulham after being on the receiving end of a nasty challenge that resulted in Ryan Sessegnon receiving a straight red card.

While initial concern suggested the injury could be serious, an MRI scan revealed there was no damage, and he has been training with the squad this week.

Mohamed-Ali Cho and Lucas Gourna-Douath have also trained all week and could both return against Brentford after missing the last two games.

Charlie Hughes, Nobel Mendy and Darko Gyabi remain sidelined with groin injuries, while Jack Butland (arm), Matt Targett (ankle) and Ilyas Ansah (back) are also unavailable.

Eliot Matazo is a long-term absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of last season.

Brentford team news

Yehor Yarmoliuk was shown a straight red card for headbutting Liverpool’s Jeremy Jacquet and is now set to begin a three-game suspension for violent conduct.

Vitaly Janelt is also suspended for the trip to the MKM Stadium, having received two yellow cards against Liverpool.

Their absence will see Mamadou Sangare recalled to the starting line-up, while Mathias Jensen could drop into a deeper role alongside him.

Mikkel Damsgaard would then start as the No.10, with Dango Outtara and Jaidon Anthony out wide and Igor Thiago leading the line.

Centre-back Jannik Schuster missed the Liverpool game due to an ankle injury, but has since returned to training and will be available for selection.

Fellow defender Nathan Collins was back in the matchday squad last weekend after recovering from a calf injury and could get some minutes under his belt here.

Antoni Milambo remains sidelined after suffering a minor setback in his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, while Josh Dasilva is still out with a hamstring injury.

Hull City v Brentford odds

Brentford are 8/11 to secure all three points at the MKM Stadium, while Hull City are 4/1 to do likewise. The Draw is 31/10.

Hull City are the 8/11 favourites for relegation, and Brentford are 2/1 for a top-five finish.

Hull City v Brentford prediction

There isn’t a lot separating these two sides at this stage of the season, with Brentford in sixth place on 10 points and Hull City a little lower in ninth on nine points.

Hull City remain unbeaten at the MKM Stadium this season, while Brentford have had a score draw in each of their last four away games in the Premier League.

That leads us to back a Draw and Both Teams to Score at 4/1. A 1-1 draw can be backed at 7/1, while 2-2 is available at 14/1 if you think there will be a lot of goals.

Mohamed Belloumi has been one of Hull City’s most impressive players and has been directly involved in five of their last six Premier League goals.

He set up Liam Millar’s winner at Coventry City, scored a brace against Chelsea, provided the assist for Cho at Newcastle United and netted the equaliser against Everton.

The winger is 15/8 to score or assist against Brentford.

All five of Kevin Schade’s Premier League goals in 2026 have come away from home, including three in three away games this season.

The Germany international is 2/1 to find the back of the net at the MKM Stadium.