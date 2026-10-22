Aston Villa v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Aston Villa were slow out of the blocks last season before really hitting their stride, and the same pattern is playing out again. They took just one point from their first four Premier League matches but have turned the corner by winning five of the last six in all competitions.

Now comes the big test though. Can they become the first team in the top flight to stop Manchester City from winning? It’s seven wins out of seven so far for Enzo Maresca’s side, and that’s secured a three-point lead at the summit.

What it all means in the grand scheme of things, no one knows. But despite a massive points reduction/relegation hanging over them, City are beating everyone in their path, and a 5-1 win over AEK in the Champions League on Tuesday night made it 10 wins out of 11 since they lost the Community Shield to Arsenal.

Aston Villa v Man City kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man City kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, October 24 at Villa Park.

Aston Villa v Man City: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match radio commentary.

Aston Villa team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in the win at Newcastle.

He has been filling in at left-back in recent weeks, but Ian Maatsen is back in training and could be in contention here.

Elsewhere, Matteo Ruggeri will be missing for around two months with a hamstring problem suffered against Brentford and Amadou Onana remains a long-term absentee.

Johan Manzambi has been in great form but missed Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League win over Viking with a minor injury and is a doubt.

If the Switzerland international doesn’t play, Ross Barkley is likely to start in the No.10 role ahead of a midfield pivot of Joao Gomes and Boubacar Kamara.

Alysson was Villa’s standout performer in midweek and should keep his place on the right wing, with Emi Buendia on the opposite flank and Nicolas Jackson leading the line.

Man City team news

Antoine Semenyo is out for around eight weeks with a knee injury picked up late in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Ipswich. Maresca said the scan was better than City had first feared, and he is expected back in December.

Erling Haaland took a knock against Ipswich and was an unused substitute in the Champions League win over AEK, but Maresca has confirmed that the striker is fit to start at Villa Park.

Mateo Kovacic and Nico O’Reilly, who has a recurrence of a back problem, were both forced off against Ipswich, while Matheus Nunes needed treatment. All three missed the AEK game, but Maresca says they are improving.

Aston Villa v Man City odds

Man City are 4/6 to make it eight wins out of eight in the Premier League this season. That would leave them one shy of the record set by the 2005-06 Chelsea side, who won their first nine matches of the campaign.

Aston Villa are 7/2 while the Draw is 3/1.

As they fight their case in the courts, City also find themselves in the unique position of being quoted at 4/1 to win the title while at the same time on offer at 10/11 for relegation.

Aston Villa v Man City prediction

Can anyone stop Manchester City – on the field at least?

Well, Villa are currently one of the best sides equipped to do so on current form, while recent head-to-head form points their way too.

Villa did the double over City last season, with Matty Cash’s 19th-minute strike settling the Villa Park clash last October. Villa added a 2-1 win at the Etihad on the last day of the season.

Add in Semenyo’s injury and City could be vulnerable, so let’s back Aston Villa or Draw on the Double Chance at 27/20, giving us a payout for a home win or a stalemate.

For a value goal punt, try Emiliano Buendia at 4/1. The Argentine has three goals this season and could be on penalty duties again after slotting home from the spot against Viking.

Phil Foden has certainly found his scoring boots again for Manchester City after netting in the win over Ipswich and then bagging a hat-trick against AEK.

He’s 13/5 to wheel away in celebration once more, while a Buendia/Foden goalscorer double pays 18/1.