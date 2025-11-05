This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

After making it four home wins on the spin with a 2-0 Carabao Cup success over Tottenham last Wednesday, the mood in the Newcastle camp was full of positivity.

But plenty of that vanished at the weekend as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at West Ham, boss Eddie Howe lamenting: “The physicality, the energy was missing. It was hugely frustrating for us, that was a poor performance. We just weren’t ourselves.”

There’s certainly been nothing to complain about in Newcastle’s last two performances in the Champions League.

After losing their opener 2-1 to visitors Barcelona, the Magpies romped to a 4-0 away win at Union St Gilloise and followed that up with a 3-0 home victory over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica.

Six points out of nine is a healthy return so far for Newcastle and it puts them three clear of Athletic Club who finally got on the board with a 3-1 home win over Qarabag after defeats to Arsenal (2-0 at home) and Borussia Dortmund (4-1 away).

The Spaniards come into this one after back-to-back defeats in La Liga, the latest a 3-2 Basque derby loss to Real Sociedad at the weekend where they suffered the gut punch of conceding a last-minute winner.

How to watch Newcastle vs Athletic Club

Newcastle v Athletic Club kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 5 at St James’ Park.

The game will be shown live on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT 2 Live will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Howe will be particularly keen to have Anthony Gordon available after he was withdrawn at half-time against West Ham with a hip issue.

Gordon has scored four times for the Magpies this season and all of them have come in the Champions League. Harvey Barnes stands by if the winger isn’t fit.

Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento are still out but Kieran Trippier could be back after being a late withdrawal against West Ham due to illness.

Joelinton will miss Newcastle’s next Champions League match if booked.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Athletic Club team news

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde must again do without Inaki Williams after the frontman suffered an adductor injury in last month’s win over Qarabag.

Younger brother Nico Williams is also a serious doubt with a recurring groin issue which may need to be operated on.

The visitors will look to Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet to provide the creativity if Nico Williams isn’t risked.

Athletic Club expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Unai Simon; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Alejandro Rego; Berenguer, Sancet, Robert Navarro; Guruzeta

Newcastle vs Athletic Club stats

– The teams’ only previous matches came in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup second round, Newcastle winning 3-2 at home only for Athletic to progress on away goals thanks to a 1-0 win in Bilbao.

– Newcastle have lost six of their last nine games against Spanish teams (W3), going down 1-2 at home to Barcelona on Matchday 1 to make it three defeats in the last four.

– Athletic’s 0-2 home defeat by Arsenal on Matchday 1 made it three successive defeats, and nine goals conceded, against Premier League opponents.

– A 3-2 victory at Manchester United in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (5-3 aggregate) is Athletic’s only win away to English opposition (D1 L7).

– Newcastle have won their last two matches without conceding a goal, beating Benfica 3-0 on Tyneside on Matchday 3; they have won three successive Champions League games only once, in the 2002/03 first group stage.

– The Magpies have lost only four of their last 33 home European games (W22 D7).

– Anthony Gordon’s Matchday 3 strike made him the first Newcastle player to score in three successive Champions League appearances.

– The Spanish side have not won in five European away games (D1 L4) and have managed a single victory in their seven away matches in the Champions League proper (D1 L5).

Newcastle vs Athletic Club predictions

Although a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford condemned Newcastle to defeat with a brace for Barcelona in Matchday 1, Newcastle are a tough nut to crack at home.

Historically in Europe they’ve been a force at St James’ Park and this season in the Premier League they’ve won three-quarters of their points at home.

Howe will want a response after the limp defeat at West Ham and Athletic Club look to be ideal opponents for his men to get back on track.

The visitors have lost their way after a bright start to the season and in all competitions they’ve been defeated in seven of their last 11 matches, drawing two others.

Four of the Magpies’ last five home wins have been by at least a two-goal margin so head to the handicap markets and back Newcastle -1 at 7/5.

The 29/20 for Newcastle to win to nil also appeals.