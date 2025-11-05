Liverpool ‘meet’ super agent Mendes over £88m transfer as one thing needs to ‘happen’ to seal deal

Liverpool have held a meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal to sign Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz, according to reports.

The Reds made a fast start to the new Premier League season with five wins from five games before a nightmare month saw them relinquish top spot to Arsenal.

A run of four Premier League losses in a row has seen the Gunners move seven points ahead of third-placed Liverpool, who are still seen by many as Arsenal’s main rivals for the title despite Manchester City being a place higher.

Liverpool beat Real Madrid on Tuesday night to make it two wins from their last two matches as Reds fans will hope Arne Slot’s side are turning a corner.

Despite spending huge amounts of money in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are still looking to improve their squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

And now Turkey international Yildiz, who is valued at around €100m (£88m) by Juventus, has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

A reliable account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ has insisted that the Reds, and another Premier League side, have met up with super agent Mendes to start talks over a potential transfer.

The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. According to sources, super agent Jorge Mendes has met TWO English clubs in the last few weeks.

‘We understand @LFC are one of them. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐘𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐳. This deal only can happen if one of the high #lfc earners are to leave in the summer.’

Yildiz is often deployed as a left winger or a second striker in a 3-5-2 for Juventus and the Serie A side’s manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that he wants to understand where the Turkey international is most comfortable playing.

Spalletti told reporters this week: “A good starting point is to ask the other player where he’d be most comfortable.

“When you ask him, he says he likes playing that position, center-left or on the flank. Both are fine because he’s good as a second striker, or as a winger… what might bother him a bit is the 100-meter run, but in modern football, you have to adapt to that too. The technique, the shoulder push to push the opponent off the pitch to show the other player where I’m going.”

