This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Imagine not that long ago thinking that West Ham v Man Utd would be a clash involving two of the Premier League’s in-form teams.

But that’s the case right now ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at the London Stadium.

The Red Devils have won all four games under new boss Michael Carrick to give their hopes of Champions League football next season a huge boost.

And after looking like relegation was staring them in the face, West Ham have rallied by picking up three wins in their last four, having won just three in their opening 19.

The Hammers remain in the bottom three but suddenly there are other teams that could be reeled in if this improved run continues.

West Ham go into this one on the back of a 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday while Manchester United also won by that same scoreline the same day after seeing off 10-man Spurs.

How to watch West Ham v Man Utd

West Ham v Man Utd kicks off at 20.15pm GMT on Tuesday, February 10 at the London Stadium.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

West Ham team news

Nuno Espirito Santo has been helped in his bid for survival by having a fairly empty treatment room.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has a back injury but there is good cover while the only other absentee is defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who remains suspended after his red card against Chelsea.

New signing Axel Disasi looks set for his home debut while another January acquisition, striker Valentin Castellanos, will hope to build on his first Premier League goal for West Ham, a glancing header in the win at Turf Moor.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos.

Man Utd team news

Man Utd boss Carrick named an unchanged team for the home game against Spurs and there’s no reason why he should tinker here.

Injury news limits his ability to rotate, with Patrick Dorgu still out for some time, while Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt are more likely to return later in the month.

Bryan Mbeumo, United’s most advanced attacker, netted another goal against Spurs so Benjamin Sesko is likely to start on the bench once more.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

West Ham v Man Utd stats

– West Ham have won each of their last three home league games against Manchester United, last having a longer run between 1974 and 1977 (4).

–Manchester United have lost four of their last six Premier League games against West Ham (W1 D1), more than they had in their previous 28 (W19 D6 L3).

– West Ham did the double over Manchester United last season, and drew 1-1 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture this season.

– West Ham have lost three of their last 15 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League home games (W5 D7).

– Manchester United have won just one of their last nine midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) away games in the Premier League (D3 L5).

– West Ham have won just four of their last 20 home Premier League games (D4 L12).

– West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games against Manchester United.

West Ham v Man Utd predictions

Michael Carrick put one over former employers Spurs at the weekend, so now can he also deliver a blow to the club where he started his playing career?

On form, this is a tough one to call as both teams look rejuvenated.

And if Manchester United’s recent body of work looks better, West Ham have a definite edge in head-to-head form.

Having won this fixture for the last three seasons, the Hammers look value at 7/2 but perhaps the match market is best swerved as the visitors obviously have strong claims too.

Instead, a smart bet could be siding again with the massively in-form Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils skipper has racked up 10 goal involvements in his last eight Premier League away games.

As eight of those have been assists, he’s more of a provider than scorer on the road.

In which case, back Fernandes to provide another assist at 5/2.

For West Ham, Crysencio Summerville has scored in each of his last five games. That run has to end soon but it’s certainly tempting to back him at 5/1 to make it six.