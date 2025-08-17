Roy Keane believes an Arsenal “worry” highlighted by their win over Manchester United on Sunday may be the reason they “keep coming up short” in the Premier League.

The Gunners won their opening game of the season at Old Trafford as an early Altay Bayindir error gifted Riccardo Calafiori the only goal of the game.

Keane was far from impressed with Bayindir and Manchester United in general as Declan Rice’s inswinging corner caused chaos in the Red Devils box.

He said: “Credit to Arsenal – they vary the delivery; they’re attacking it. But if you’re the goalkeeper, take control of the six-yard box.

“‘Keepers and defenders complain all the time about people getting in their face. You get in their face. Be aggressive.

“I’ve said it many times for a goalkeeper – come with violence. Take control of it. Man Utd – weak and soft.”

Mikel Arteta’s side were far from their best and United arguably had the better of proceedings, and Keane is concerned by Arsenal “sitting in” having taken the lead.

“You never felt Manchester United had two or three goals in them. And even Arsenal, getting the one goal, that’s a worry,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“You wonder why Arsenal keep coming up short. They’re still happy enough to sit in at 1-0. Is that why they drew so many games last year?

“Compare them to a Man City or a Liverpool, they’re always thinking ‘Let’s go and get the second’. Even on a bad day with Liverpool, you think they will score two or three goals. That’s the challenge for Arsenal.

“For the first day of the season, their sharpness will improve. Saka, Odegaard, Rice — I think there is a lot more to come from them. But you take the win on the first game of the season, and obviously a clean sheet.”

Gary Neville insists this was a “big” result for Arteta despite Arsenal not being close to their best at Old Trafford.

Neville said: “Arsenal really dug in. They showed a lot of resilience. We know how good they are defensively. Raya made some really good saves and the back four got better as the game went on.

“Arsenal were never at their best but to come to Manchester, whether it is Old Trafford or Man City’s ground, it’s always tough. To get 3 points is big for Mikel Arteta.”