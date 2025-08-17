Roy Keane has predicted where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season after picking out a key “worry” after defeat to Arsenal.

The Red Devils lost their opening game of the season thanks to an early error from Altay Bayindir, as the ‘keeper flapped at an inswinging cross from Declan Rice and gifted Riccardo Calafiori the easiest header from a yard out in the 13th minute at Old Trafford.

“Credit to Arsenal – they vary the delivery; they’re attacking it. But if you’re the goalkeeper, take control of the six-yard box,” Keane said when reacting to the goal at half-time.

“‘Keepers and defenders complain all the time about people getting in their face. You get in their face. Be aggressive.

“I’ve said it many times for a goalkeeper – come with violence. Take control of it. Man Utd – weak and soft.”

And the United legend is “worried” by the bar being “so low” under Ruben Amorim that “everyone is OK with a 1-0 defeat” to start the season.

“It’s an important start for them [Arsenal] with the other teams doing so well over the weekend,” Keane told Sky Sports after the match. “It wasn’t great in the second half, it lacked quality, especially from Arsenal’s point of view, but you take the win on the first day of the season and move on.

“The expectations at United now are so low, that even Gary said on commentary, everyone is OK with a 1-0 defeat. They’ve got to do better. It does worry me. Some of the new signings, there was encouragement with that. They were getting you up the pitch with a bit of power. Things will improve, it’s tough against Arsenal, but no goals and another defeat. There’s still problems there with Man United.”

Keane was later asked to predict where United will finish in the Premier League having tipped Arsenal to win the title, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea behind them in that order.

“Mid-table. Tenth, maybe ninth,” he said.

Despite picking Arsenal out as his title winners, Keane highlighted a reservation he has over Mikel Arteta’s side after their win on the opening day.

“You never felt Manchester United had two or three goals in them. And even Arsenal, getting the one goal, that’s a worry,” Keane said.

“You wonder why Arsenal keep coming up short. They’re still happy enough to sit in at 1-0. Is that why they drew so many games last year?

“Compare them to a Man City or a Liverpool, they’re always thinking ‘Let’s go and get the second’. Even on a bad day with Liverpool, you think they will score two or three goals. That’s the challenge for Arsenal.

“For the first day of the season, their sharpness will improve. Saka, Odegaard, Rice — I think there is a lot more to come from them. But you take the win on the first game of the season, and obviously a clean sheet.”