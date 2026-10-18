Arsenal star ‘devastated’ by Mikel Arteta decision in victory over Nottingham Forest

Ian Wright believes Eberechi Eze will be “devastated” after he was taken off at half-time by Mikel Arteta in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal laboured before the break as Forest comfortably kept them at arm’s length at the Emirates, with Eze one of the chief culprits in taking the easy option for the Gunners in what was his first Premier League start of the season.

Noni Madueke replaced Eze at half-time and scored Arsenal’s winner in the 80th minute, cutting inside and firing a shot past Matz Sels via a deflection.

Eze moved to Arsenal from Crystal Palace for £60m in the summer of 2025 and has struggled for game time ever since his arrival, but has been pushed further to the periphery this season following a return to form for captain Martin Odegaard in his preferred No.10 position.

It means the left flank is Eze’s most likely avenue to force a consistent spot in the starting XI, but it’s a role he’s never looked comfortable.

Gunners hero Wright reckons he will be “devastated” after being hooked following the opening 45 minutes.

“It’s very tough for him at the minute,” Wright said on Sky Sports when asked about Eze’s underwhelming display at Nottingham Forest.

“Eze is more of a movements players, he likes to come in-field but it’s going to be very tough for him to get in the team in those positions. It looks like he’s going to be on the left-hand side but he needs players around him.

“He wants to be more central and looks isolated on the left, it’s not using his main skills. But if I’m him, I would just have a go.

“It looks like he won’t be one of the main first-teamers, the same with [Viktor] Gyokeres and [Noni] Madueke, so at least have a real go.

“Looking at the first-half, we started thinking that he would get taken off. I didn’t think it would be at half-time though. He must be devastated.

“I would prefer the manager to take me off because I’m trying things rather than have nothing to show for it. He didn’t really do anything, I think he should just go for it and force the issue because it looks like the manager might not pick him anyway.

“With Eze’s ability and what he’s capable of, it’s on him, but at the moment it feels tough for him, you can see it’s not happening for him.”

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