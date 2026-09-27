Arsenal, Tottenham join growing race to sign Bundesliga midfield sensation

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza, with a trusted source revealing the duo have been tracking the highly-rated attacking midfielder.

Maza is quickly developing into one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young attacking midfielders, with his performances for Leverkusen bringing him onto the radar of an increasing number of Premier League clubs.

And our friends over at TEAMtalk understand that Arsenal and Tottenham have both watched Maza this season as they assess his development and potential availability.

Their interest adds to a growing list of English clubs monitoring the Algeria international.

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Indeed, TT have previously reported how Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa have all been ‘attentive to his progress’, and that ‘remains the case’.

Maza’s appeal comes from the versatility and technical quality he brings to the attacking midfield positions. He is a player who looks particularly comfortable finding pockets of space in the half-spaces, where he can receive possession, turn and drive at defenders.

There is also an intelligence to Maza’s game, with his awareness and reading of situations allowing him to find space and link play in dangerous areas.

Those qualities have been on display during Leverkusen’s encouraging start to the campaign, with Maza already contributing a goal and an assist.

North London battle brewing for Leverkusen gem

Maza’s form has also translated onto the international stage with Algeria.

The Berlin-born midfielder produced one of his most impressive recent displays on Friday night, playing a decisive role in Algeria’s 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Zambia.

Maza scored and provided an assist in the game, further enhancing his growing reputation.

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At just 20 year of age, his development remains one to watch, but the level of Premier League interest underlines how highly clubs are beginning to rate his potential.

Arsenal and Spurs are now among those assessing the situation, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa continue to keep tabs on a player whose profile is rapidly rising in Germany and beyond.