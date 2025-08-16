Despite adding Martin Zubimendi already this summer, Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports in Spain.

Arsenal signed Spanish international Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in July for a fee in the region of £60million.

He will operate as Mikel Arteta’s No.6, allowing Declan Rice to continue playing further up the pitch while providing cover for the back four.

The 26-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, but the Gunners are being linked with another elite player in that position.

According to Spanish website Fichajes, Barcelona should ‘beware’, because Arsenal ‘want to sign De Jong’.

The ‘plan’ for the Londoners is to wait until the Dutch international’s contract expires next year and sign him on a free transfer.

Indeed, they have ‘marked his name in red’ for the 2026 summer transfer window as Arteta is a ‘big fan of his playing style’ and views De Jong, who Transfermarkt value at £38.8m, as an ‘ideal addition’.

MORE: Ranking all 20 Premier League clubs by how exciting they’ll be to watch this season

Out of contract at the end of the season, the 28-year-old’s situation has ‘generated excitement’ at the Emirates, with a Barcelona extension ‘not guaranteed’.

It’s believed that Arteta ‘sees De Jong as a perfect complement to the midfield’ and wants the ex-Ajax star to come in and ‘expand his rotation to compete at the highest level in the Premier League and Champions League’.

Barcelona, however, are keen on extending the midfielder’s contract beyond 2026, and the player has expressed his desire to stay in Catalonia.

He would have to accept a ‘significant paycut’ to remain, which has ‘complicated negotiations and opened the door’ for an exit.

The report adds:

Sources close to Arsenal say the London club will continue to monitor his situation closely over the coming months, awaiting any developments in negotiations with Barcelona. If a renewal isn’t finalized before next summer, Arsenal would be in a position to negotiate with the player free of restrictions, which would facilitate his arrival at the Emirates Stadium. For Arteta, signing Frenkie de Jong would mean adding one of the most complete midfielders in European football, a move that could make a difference to his project in the medium term and could also offer the player an individual plus by moving to a highly competitive league.

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Old Trafford, where they will meet Manchester United.

Viktor Gyokeres is among those expected to make their competitive debut for the Gunners, and Arteta believes there’s no better stage for the Swede to make his Premier League bow.

“I think that Arsenal is the perfect stage for him to show what he can do for the team and the incredible teammates around him to make sure that he fulfils that,” the Spanish manager said.

Arsenal were also linked with Benjamin Sesko, who has since gone on to join United.

READ NOW: Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot for top scorer in 25/26?