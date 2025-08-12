Mo Salah won the Golden Boot as the Premier League top scorer in 2024/25 after Erling Haaland won in both 2022/23 and 2023/24. As it stands, the Norwegian is the favourite to regain his title.

We bring you the top 10 favourites for the Golden Boot according to the latest odds; we will update once the Premier League goals start going in…

10) Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

The odds are long at 33/1 – he only scored nine Premier League goals last season – but he is still ahead of Omar Marmoush and Liam Delap among others. Perhaps the theory is that if Thomas Frank can coach a 20-goal campaign out of Bryan Mbeumo, he might just work wonders for Solanke. One thing we do know: The Golden Boot would get him on the plane to the World Cup.

9) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Manchester United have decided that Benjamin Sesko for £74million makes more sense than Ollie Watkins for £50million; it feels like they may have made a familiar mistake just because he is the wrong side of 28. But he scored 16 Premier League goals last season and remains Villa’s first-choice striker (we presume), and he will be supremely motivated ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

7=) Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

Oddly long odds – 25/1 – for the most expensive striker signing of the summer, but he did massively underscore according to his xG last season for Eintracht Frankfurt. Perhaps there is value to be found in backing Ekitike here; he did score in the Community Shield, after all.

7=) Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United)

Sesko was the man left standing in the Manchester United striker position when the music stopped, but he scored only 13 Bundesliga goals in 24/25 so it feels like a massive ask for him to come to the Premier League and win the Golden Boot with a club that struggled with chance creation (and everything else) last season.

5=) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

The stand-out player as Chelsea won the Club World Cup but it’s tricky to envision a 15-goal Premier League season becoming the 25 goals – at least – necessary to win the Golden Boot. Mind you, we do think Chelsea might win the Premier League title after that summer.

5=) Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

Looked excellent for Chelsea at the Club World Cup and in pre-season, with the Brazilian seemingly ready to lead the line ahead of Delap. The Brazilian has never scored more than 10 Premier League goals before, but he has never played in the Premier League with Cole Palmer, Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto before.

4) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United, for now)

Now we hit the big boys. Isak is a 13/2 shot to win the Golden Boot despite the fact that he might not kick a ball in the Premier League until after the transfer window has closed. Will he eventually play for Newcastle United, Liverpool or (don’t laugh) Tottenham?

2=) Mo Salah (Liverpool)

The Golden Boot holder broke several records on the final day of last season, but the Egyptian is now 33, it’s an Africa Cup of Nations season, and he’s no longer playing for a new contract.

2=) Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)

The top scorer in 2024 is only being beaten in 2025 by Kylian Mbappe, but he is untested at this kind of level. The final piece of the Arsenal jigsaw? If that’s true, the Golden Boot trophy will surely come with a Premier League title win.

1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

We all just assume he will be brilliant, right? Even after that embarrassing 22-goal season.