Aston Villa ‘on brink’ of next signing as ‘offer to ‘satisfy demands’ as transfer at ‘final stages’
According to reports, Aston Villa are ‘on the brink’ of sealing their next signing as their ‘offer’ to Paris Saint-Germain will ‘satisfy their demands’.
Aston Villa have endured a frustrating transfer window since missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.
Their issues relating to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules have limited their activity as they need exits to raise funds amid reports linking Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins with moves elsewhere.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Villa are set to earn around £43m through selling Jacob Ramsey to Premier League rivals Newcastle United and a report from Caught Offside claims this has ‘unlocked’ a deal with PSG for Marco Asensio.
The former Real Madrid star spent the end of last season on loan at Aston Villa and a report this week revealed they were ‘preparing’ an offer to sign him permanently.
The 29-year-old’s career has stagnated in recent years, but it’s hardly surprising that Aston Villa are keen on landing him permanently as he grabbed nine goal involvements in 21 appearances for the Premier League outfit.
Asensio is only under contract until 2026 and his return to form has attracted interest from Aston Villa and others in this summer’s window.
The report from Caught Offside claims Benfica and Fenerbahce are also in for Asensio, though Villa’s move for the experienced winger is at the ‘final stages’ as they have ‘won the race’.
This deal is said to be at the stage that Villa are ‘on the brink’ of securing Asensio’s services, as they are ‘preparing to offer €15 million’ to PSG.
The report adds:
‘The figure is expected to satisfy PSG’s demands, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder’s return to Villa Park after a successful loan spell last season, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.
‘Emery has been a strong advocate for bringing the Spaniard back permanently, seeing him as a player who can add creativity, experience, and quality to Villa’s attacking options. Aston Villa have already reached an agreement with Asensio on a three-year contract, demonstrating their long-term commitment to the player.
‘The move has been financially enabled by the recent £40 million sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United, which freed up both squad space and transfer funds. That move effectively unlocked the opportunity for Villa to move decisively for Asensio.’