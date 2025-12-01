‘It is not acceptable’ – Gianfranco Zola slams Chelsea star for ‘mistake’ in Arsenal draw

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has criticised Wesley Fofana for his role in Arsenal’s equaliser as the Blues drew 1-1 against the Gunners on Sunday.

Zola’s former side went down to ten men in the first half when Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was punished for a poor challenge on Mikel Merino on 38 minutes.

But it was Chelsea who took the lead as Trevoh Chalobah headed home a corner on 48 minutes to give Enzo Maresca’s side the lead against the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal hit back before the end, though, with Merino scoring a header from a Bukayo Saka cross to take a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge.

After the match, Arsenal legend Ian Wright singled out Chelsea centre-back Fofana for bad defending which led to the Gunners scoring their equaliser.

Wright told Premier League Productions: “Fofana as the central defender, he leaves him.

“He’s now ball watching and he’s hoping the ball doesn’t get put in a good position instead of making sure he’s back another yard. Because with another yard, Fofana is maybe able to flick it away.

“But great movement from Merino arriving in the box, that’s what he does so well.”

And Chelsea legend Zole agreed with Wright, he added: “I agree, it is the mistake so many defenders make, they get attracted to the ball, they start ball watching and they lose the opposition who is going in behind them.

“It happens, it is so common. A defender who loses his man in the box, it is not acceptable.

“It is one thing Italian coaches are very strict on. You have to have your body open and watching the ball but above all else, watching the opposition.

“It is the opposition that is going to score, not the ball.

“Your man cannot get the ball, whether the ball is delivered to the first post, the second post or the middle your man doesn’t have to touch the ball.”

Reacting to the 1-1 draw, Chelsea boss Maresca said: “I think sometimes you have to be happy even with one point. For sure, the target was to win the game.

“Again, 11 vs 11, I think we were better than them. We managed the game, controlled the game, didn’t concede chances. The red card changed the dynamic but the way the players dealt with that was fantastic.”

When asked what he was most pleased with, Maresca added: “For sure the effort of the players. Arsenal are top of the Premier League top of the Champions League, the best defence in the Premier League and best defence in the Champions League.

“When it was 11 vs 11, we were better than them. Ten men changed the dynamic but the effort from the players was outstanding.”