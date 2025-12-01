Man Utd ‘offer’ £60m for Premier League attacker as Amorim looks for ‘immediate’ impact

Man Utd have submitted a £60m bid to sign England international Harvey Barnes from Premier League rivals Newcastle, according to reports.

After winning three Premier League matches in a row in October, the Red Devils have reverted back to their inconsistent form again in recent weeks.

Their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday was their first win in four matches and pushed them up to seventh in a congested top half of the table, four points off second-placed Man City.

And Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim wants to improve his squad in the winter transfer window with rumours a midfielder is at the top of his wishlist.

But they are also looking to improve their attack, according to some reports, with Spanish publication Fichajes insisting that Man Utd have already ‘submitted’ an ‘offer’ of £60m to sign Barnes from Newcastle.

Barnes, who is in a brilliant run of form, is also the subject of interest from Chelsea with Man Utd seeing him as the ‘ideal signing to revitalise their attack’.

It is understood that Newcastle ‘have no intention of letting him go’ but Man Utd are ‘prepared to increase their offer’ in order to get a deal over the line.

The report adds: ‘In England, there’s already talk that the battle between Manchester United and Chelsea could be one of the fiercest of the winter transfer window. Both clubs are looking for immediate talent and see Harvey Barnes as a solution for both the present and the future.

‘Market experts believe that if either of the two ultimately secures the signing , this move would set the trend for January, as Harvey Barnes is one of the most highly valued wingers in the Premier League.’

Barnes has four goals and an assist in his last five matches in all competitions and the one-cap England international earned praise from Newcastle legend Alan Shearer after scoring a brace in a 2-1 win over Man City in November.

Shearer said: “I thought he gave the full-back a really difficult game.

“Obviously, he missed an absolute sitter, but the part I like about that is… a lot of players would then go and hide. He actually put the most difficult one away, and it was a brilliant finish.

“I was impressed with his performance, not only his goals, but his work rate and the way he went past the full-back, the way he tried to get balls in, and he was a constant out for Newcastle as well as his hard work, so I thought it was a terrific performance from him.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was also full of praise for Barnes, he said: “Two great goals for Harvey, he missed a couple in the first half, but he is always a player that gets chances, and that is the great thing about him. When you put him on the team sheet, you know there is going to be some moments.

“His first goal was an outstanding finish and that was probably the hardest of the ones he had today, found the corner with his right foot. The second one is about being in the right place at the right time. Two massive goals for us and hopefully that can lift us in the Premier League.”