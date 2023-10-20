Edwards hoping ‘really good footballer’ Townsend will make ‘real impact’ for Luton Town

Rob Edwards hopes Andros Townsend can make a “real impact” at Luton Town after the experienced winger joined the Premier League side on a short-term deal.

The former Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton star has made 264 appearances in the Premier League but his career was impacted by an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of 2022.

Townsend was released by Everton at the end of last season and although he had a successful trial in the summer with Burnley, the Clarets decided against signing him before the start of this campaign.

He has been thrown a lifeline by Luton, signing until January, and although Edwards is not expecting immediate gains, the Hatters boss has faith Townsend, still only 32, can excel in the weeks ahead.

“He brings quality, he’s a really good footballer,” Edwards told a press conference.

“He’s a brilliant person, he’s really experienced at this level and I think he brings with him a real professionalism.

“He’s someone who knows the level, brilliant around the place, impeccable attitude in training, and know-how – he brings a lot of qualities to us.

“He’s very fit, naturally fit, he looks after himself. There is a difference between being fit and match fit as well, so we’ve got to get that right because we hope he’ll make a real impact for us.

“Certainly having another person around with his experience, it does help – no doubt about it. It’s a real positive having him in the group.”

Townsend will be in the matchday squad for the first time for Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, who defied many predictions of relegation last season to retain their top-flight place under Steve Cooper.

How Forest proved the naysayers wrong is heartening for Edwards, whose side have won just once in their opening eight matches and lie above the bottom three on goal difference alone.

“It does give us some belief and confidence that we can achieve something similar,” Edwards said.

“We knew what we were going into when we went into this league. I’d be concerned if we were getting battered and not creating chances. But it’s hard to compare, (Forest are) a different club.”

Mads Andersen is facing a couple of months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but fellow defender Gabe Osho will be in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Osho has not featured since Luton’s play-off triumph in May because of a knee injury and Edwards cautioned against expecting too much from the 25-year-old.

“He’s someone we are going to have to manage, so people shouldn’t expect too much too soon in terms of minutes,” Edwards added.

“But he’s a really important player for us, massive for us in the success we had, and I’ll never forget that. He played a huge, huge role in the club’s promotion, so I’m really pleased to have him back.”