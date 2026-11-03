Everton takeover: ‘Most likely buyers’ revealed as chances of Amanda Staveley winning race surface

An Everton takeover is reportedly at an ‘early’ stage, but there is already a ‘most likely buyer’ and an update on Amanda Staveley.

Last month, it emerged that the Friedkin Group, which also owns AS Roma and AS Cannes, have put Everton up for sale.

The Friedkin Group CEO, Dan Friedkin, completed his purchase of a majority stake in Everton towards the end of 2024, thus ousting former owner Farhad Moshiri.

Everton’s current owners have helped with the completion of the club’s new stadium, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but they are already looking for an escape route from the Premier League club.

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In a statement, the club said: ‘The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest.

‘When TFG became custodians of Everton, the Club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch. The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the Club’s future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

‘With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the Club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.

‘Throughout this process, TFG’s focus will remain unchanged. We will support the Club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the Club serves.’

Several parties are already linked with Everton, with former Newcastle United chief Staveley among those said to be in contention to buy the club.

Since leaving Newcastle, Staveley has also been linked with Championship side West Ham United.

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A new report from Football Insider claims Staveley’s chances of buying Everton have now ‘increased’ because ‘Michael Dell has ruled himself out of the running’.

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that ‘sources close to Staveley have denied any current intention to bid, citing ongoing interest in West Ham United instead, putting them out the race’.

‘Most likely buyers’ for Everton revealed

Instead, the report claims ‘American private equity-backed consortiums are viewed as the most likely buyers’ for Everton as the current owners ‘sift through early interest’.

The report explains:

‘At least two groups have already expressed interest, and sources suggest the club is receiving several enquiries and is beginning to understand who the ‘serious players’ are. ‘A consortium primarily backed by US private equity is widely regarded as the frontrunner.’

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