Leeds United keep or sell: Farke must keep divisive duo but pick between James and Gnonto

Ao Tanaka, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Lukas Nmecha are all at career crossroads for Leeds this summer

Leeds have secured Premier League football for another season under Daniel Farke, but with the club plotting some bold summer moves to take them to the next level, we’ve run the rule over the entire first-team squad in a ‘keep or sell’ review.

When Leeds United secured promotion back to the Premier League last season, the target this term was a simple one: Stay among the elite and retain their status for another year…

Farke had set his players a pre-season target of 10 wins and 38 points – a figure they have absolutely smashed.

And while they’ve had to wait until three games from the end of the campaign to secure their seat at the top table of English football once again, the Whites have proved to be one of the form sides in the second half of the season, losing just four of their last 29 games across all competitions.

Like any football club the world over, though, the aim is to get better and improve on this season’s points tally, which will reach a half-century if they end the season with a win at seemingly-doomed West Ham on Sunday.

And with another astute summer, the fans and ambitious owners, 49ers Enterprises, will be optimistic that Leeds could challenge for the European places next season.

However, budgets will remain tight, and spending will be kept within their means, though the club can free up finances and spending capacity by offloading any player no longer deemed worth keeping around.

As always, the club faces some tough choices, but we’ve done the hard work for Farke deciding the fates of the entire first-team squad, including those that went on loan in 2025/26…

Illan Meslier – RELEASE

A free agent this summer and due to move on after his Leeds career ended with a whimper. But one of the last remaining traces of the Marcelo Bielsa era will leave with everyone’s best wishes. It was a sad sight to see him taking a quiet moment of reflection in an empty Elland Road after Sunday’s win over Brighton.

Karl Darlow – KEEP

The Wales international has been sensational, recording four clean sheets in his last eight games and pulling off a string of worldy saves along the way. Thankfully, our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that a new deal is in the works.

Lucas Perri: KEEP

Not been the keeper Leeds expected, but showed signs of his qualities during the run to the FA Cup semi-final, producing a couple of great saves at Birmingham and West Ham.

If he can build on that and gain more confidence, Leeds could yet see why they were persuaded to spend the largest fee on a goalkeeper in their history on the Brazilian. Worth keeping on as cover and competition for Darlow, and use any funds to bolster other areas of the side.

Alex Cairns – RELEASE

Out of contract and effectively fourth choice this season, it’s time to let the 33-year-old move on. He’s not played a single minute across two seasons in his second spell at Elland Road.

Jayden Bogle – KEEP

Made the step-up to the Premier League look easy and really suits the wing-back system Leeds have played. Been excellent.

James Justin – KEEP

Versatile and capable of covering any position across the backline. A £10m bargain. England could do far worse than call him up, such has been his consistency.

Joe Rodon – KEEP

Another easy call: Rodon is a rock, and has shown his qualities all season.

Jaka Bijol – KEEP

Yet another seriously good signing by Leeds. A man mountain and one of the best defenders, in the truest sense of the word, in the league.

Pascal Struijk – KEEP

A divisive player, but anyone who has seen Struijk closely this season can’t have failed to note his progress; he’s been very solid.

With his deal expiring in a year, Leeds do face a dilemma, and he is expected to attract some interest. However, he’s proved a dependable operator at this level, and Leeds should look to keep him as part of the group, even if a high-calibre replacement is sought this summer.

Sebastiaan Bornauw – SELL

Bornauw has performed well when called upon and has been a solid squad man for the Whites this season. However, amid whispers he wants to leave, he may be the man to make way, though only if Struijk is tied down to a new deal and a top-class addition is added to the backline.

Max Wober – SELL

Out of favour and a bad reminder of the Orta/Jesse Marsch days. Leeds may struggle for anything near what they paid, but Wober is finished at Elland Road.

Gabriel Gudmundsson – KEEP

An outstanding signing last summer, destined to get even better next season.

Isaac Schmidt – SELL

Spent this season out on loan and Farke never rated him in the first place. If Leeds can get back the £2.5m fee they paid, that’s a decent result.

Sam Byram – RELEASE

A brilliant servant for the club, and great to see him not only come on in the final home game of the season, but also play a part in DCL’s last-gasp winner. Goes with everyone’s best wishes and with the hope he lands at a progressive Championship club.

Jayden Lienou – KEEP

Figured on the bench towards the back end of the season and will hope for more chances to train with the first-team, and potentially debut, next season. Looks a bright prospect for the future.

Ethan Ampadu – KEEP

Leeds’ captain, newly-crowned player of the season and one of the best centre mids in the entire Premier League. Needs tying down to a new long contract, and that is the belief heading into the summer…

Anton Stach – KEEP

One of the best signings anywhere last summer, Stach has been a superb addition to the Leeds midfield and supporters will hope he hangs around for a good few years yet.

Sean Longstaff – KEEP

Another astute midfield addition, Longstaff will feel unfortunate not to have featured more, but has proved a solid performer when called upon. His experience is vital and he’s always capable of chipping in with a goal.

Ao Tanaka – KEEP

By his own admission, Tanaka has struggled at times in the Premier League, and had some time out of Farke’s thinking. However, the Japan midfielder started performing really well in the closing weeks of the season and absolutely bossed the midfield in the FA Cup win at West Ham, and the monumental Prem win at Old Trafford. Cult hero among fans.

Ilia Gruev – SELL

Has a year left on his deal, so the time might be right to sell. A big favourite of Farke’s, though and has never let anyone down. Does have his limitations, though, and may need to be sacrificed this summer. He’ll leave with everyone’s thanks and is a genuinely lovely guy!

Sam Chambers – LOAN

Would benefit from a spell away from Elland Road to further his first-team experience. A League One, or better yet, a Championship loan would be really beneficial for him.

Alfie Cresswell – LOAN

Promising hope for the future and, like Chambers, may benefit from some time away. A player of huge promise, though, and Leeds can’t afford to let him leave before he matures, like they did his brother.

Rhys Chadwick – KEEP

Has also made the bench in recent weeks, and will also hope for further chances next season.

Charlie Crew – LOAN

Big things are expected of Crew, who has been capped by Wales.

Brenden Aaronson – KEEP

I’m genuinely really torn on this, and I can see both arguments for those for and against Aaronson. Ultimately, though, Farke loves him, and his work rate is second to none. Nine goal contributions this season is also really decent but he will need to be on it next season and should really have to earn his place in a position I expect Leeds to improve in.

Willy Gnonto – KEEP

Has made a real difference off the bench, having fallen victim to Farke’s mid-season formation switch. But Gnonto has always made an impact off the bench and is a popular figure at the club. Sadly, I do expect him to move on, and a £15m to £20m offer will likely see him sacrificed, because the demand is high…

Daniel James – SELL

Can’t fault his effort, but I do question his quality and end product at this level. If we got an eight-figure offer I would cash in…

Noah Okafor – KEEP

Made a big impact this season and proved himself a great option playing off DCL. A great ball carrier, who gets Leeds up the field. I’ve been really impressed and hope a good World Cup helps him become even more confident.

Largie Ramazani – SELL

He’s done well in Spain but there are question marks over his physicality and attitude. Will be sold to the highest bidder and with the cash put back into the summer kitty. I would like Leeds to bag a small profit on the £10m we paid, but suspect we’ll probably suffer a small loss.

Jack Harrison – SELL

I don’t hate Harrison like so many fans do, but he should never really have been brought back into the fold last summer. A hard-working player, but definitely one who lacks in quality. A cut-price move is in the best interests of all parties and the fact he’s open to playing abroad could help Leeds’ chances.

Facundo Buonanotte – RELEASE

Loan ends on Sunday, and there won’t be a permanent deal. Might have been a different story had he arrived last summer as originally expected.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – KEEP

Has been exceptional and a vital component in the way Leeds play (even when not scoring goals) by winning so many little fouls, his ability to hold the ball up and by occupying opposing defenders. The best free transfer Leeds have ever made? Quite possibly! Close to being Player of the Season for Leeds, but does need competition next season, for sure.

Lukas Nmecha – KEEP

A great option to call upon off the bench and has been a useful source of important goals over the season. Deal expires in a year, though, so that will need extending.

Joel Piroe – SELL

An incredible finisher, but his all-around game is below the levels needed for the Premier League. Could yet move to sister club, Rangers, but wherever he goes, Leeds will need to make sure they claim a minimum £10m fee – and sign another centre forward to compete with Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha.

Joe Gelhardt – SELL

Hull have already stated their ambitions to make his move permanent and he seems to have found a real home there. If Hull win the play-off final, a £3m to £5m fee could soon be wrapped up. Leeds deal expires in a year, so won’t depart for more.

Mateo Joseph – SELL

Out of the picture and not the regular source of goals once expected of him. Not a bad player, but definitely not at Premier League levels. Sadly, a cruel ACL injury means any exit will have to wait until January at best and potentially even summer 2027.