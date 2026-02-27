The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Own goals edition

Of course Jamie Carragher and Jonathan Woodgate feature in the own goals quiz...

Wind down the clock by taking the Famous F365 Friday Quiz, this week themed around the game’s most famous and funniest own goals…

So far, 28 players have scored own goals in the Premier League this season. Two players have put through their own net more than once.

Those lads can console themselves with the fact one ex-Prem star got into double figures.

That unfortunate sod is the subject of one of the 20 questions on the game’s most memorable, hilarious and, in one case, tragic own goals.

Anything less than 12 here is a Chris Brass against Darlington. Google it…

