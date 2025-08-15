Chelsea have rejected an ‘insulting’ offer from Borussia Dortmund for out-of-favour midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to reports.

Chukwuemeka is part of a Chelsea ‘bomb squad’ as the Blues look to offload several players, including Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

The former Aston Villa youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund, partaking in this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States, which the Blues won.

The German giants are keen on signing Chukwuemeka again this summer, but their recent bid has been deemed ‘insulting’ by the Premier League club, who have no intention of loaning him out again.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund sent a loan offer including a €20million (£17.2million) obligation to buy and a ‘heavy sell-on clause’.

Despite the player’s desire to join the Bundesliga side, Chelsea ‘immediately rejected’ the offer, viewing it as ‘insulting’.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand Chelsea have immediately rejected Borussia Dortmund bid for Carney Chukwuemeka.

“CFC not happy at all with loan with obligation bid described as ‘insulting’ as more clubs also approached them for a permanent transfer.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports says Chelsea will ‘consider’ offers ‘closer to his £40m release clause’.

The Blues are working on deals to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, but player sales are the current priority.

Romano says Enzo Maresca’s side have also turned down an offer from Villarreal for ex-Juventus loanee Renato Veiga.

Veiga is ‘keen on the move’ and Villarreal view him as their ‘dream centre-back target’, however, their opening bid has ‘fallen short of expectations’.

Another player expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer is Christopher Nkunku, who is now being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

BBC Sport claims that the French attacker’s valuation is ‘a challenge between the clubs’, with the Blues ‘holding out for close to the £50m they paid’ to sign him from RB Leipzig.

In terms of incoming transfers, Chelsea head coach Maresca says he wants a new centre-back after Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury.

“You know how important Levi has been for us last season, for the way we want to play,” Maresca said.

“We said many times that we are able to create chances and to attack in the right way if we are able to build in the right way. Levi was a huge part of our build-up and now he’s out.

“We are trying to find a solution internally, but the club know exactly what I think and we’ll see what happens.

“I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but as I said, the club know exactly what I think.

“We have a fantastic squad. We are happy with the squad. we are, no doubt. But we said many times that when the transfer window is open, anything can happen.”

