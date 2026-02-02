Kalvin Phillips could be on the move on deadline day, with Sheffield United reportedly “exploring the possibility” of signing the Manchester City outcast.

Phillips, who cost Man City £45million in 2022, has featured just once for the Cityzens this season, coming off the bench late in the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield Town.

He spent last season on loan at newly promoted Ipswich Town after a miserable six months with West Ham United.

Many expected the Ipswich move to reignite Phillips’ career, but his performances were deeply disappointing. He ended the campaign with an Achilles injury, which made it difficult for Manchester City to move him on.

A return to Leeds United was mooted, but after a poor year at Portman Road, the Whites decided against signing the 30-year-old.

Having not been included in a single Premier League matchday squad this season, Phillips would have hoped to secure a January exit from the Etihad. Instead, he remains at the club.

Sheffield United explore deadline day move for Kalvin Phillips

However, a deadline-day transfer could still materialise, with Sheffield United exploring the possibility of landing Phillips on loan.

That is according to Andy Giddings, who wrote on X: “Hearing Sheffield United are exploring the possibility of signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.”

Phillips may have little choice but to swallow his pride and drop into the Championship.

Representing Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals, who currently sit 17th in the second tier, is far from ideal, but the former England international needs regular football.

Sheffield United signed Phillips’ former Leeds team-mate Patrick Bamford as a free agent earlier this season, a move that has benefited all parties.

Bamford’s experience at Bramall Lane could influence Phillips to return to Yorkshire and attempt to get his career back on track.

The Blades are currently 11 points off the play-off places but have improved significantly since Chris Wilder returned to replace Ruben Selles, just three months after he left.

Promotion still feels wildly unrealistic, but a signing of Phillips’ calibre could help close the gap on Wrexham and the teams above them.

Sheffield United already active on deadline day

Sheffield United have already confirmed one deadline-day signing from the Premier League, bringing in Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde on a six-month loan.

Hjelde played 17 times in the Championship last season and started the play-off final as the Black Cats earned promotion back to the top flight.

The 22-year-old has not featured for Sunderland’s first team this campaign after undergoing Achilles surgery last June.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Leo is motivated to play games and we wanted to ensure his next opportunity matched his ambitions and our own.

“We know Sheffield United well and feel this can be a positive collaboration for all three parties.”

