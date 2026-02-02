Man Utd flop ‘in disbelief’ as INEOS ‘abruptly blocks transfer’ away from Old Trafford

Man Utd defender Tyrell Malacia has had his deadline day move to Turkey blocked by the Premier League club, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in over £200m worth of new talent over the summer transfer window with the Red Devils looking to improve things for former boss Ruben Amorim.

A number of Man Utd players spent the second half of last season on loan at other clubs with Malacia one player to get game time elsewhere after struggling at Old Trafford.

Malacia made 12 appearances for PSV Eindhoven in all competitions before returning to Man Utd, where he has been ostracised from the first-team squad.

The Netherlands international, who joined Man Utd for around £12m in 2022, has been hampered severely by injuries after making 22 Premier League appearances in his first season at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

There were rumours of interest over the summer transfer window but he ultimately remained at Old Trafford and, with no chance of making any appearances, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted earlier this year that Malacia “will leave the club” in 2026.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in October : Tyrell Malacia, despite returning to training with the first team of Manchester United after a crazy window where he had several opportunities, Tyrell Malacia is not going to sign any new contract at Man United, and in any case, will leave the club for sure, 100% in 2026.”

Just a few days ago, a report in the Netherlands insisted that a deal that would see Malacia leave Old Trafford is ‘likely to happen in final days’ of the transfer window.

But now Dutch outlet Voetbal International has revealed that Malacia is ‘in disbelief’ after Man Utd co-owners INEOS chose to ‘abruptly block’ his transfer to an unnamed team in Turkey.

The report insists that ‘the left-back was on his way to Turkey, but at the last minute the English top club blocked his departure.’

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox ‘personally blocked’ the transfer ‘just before he boarded the plane’ for Turkey.

The report adds: ‘Until Monday morning, everything seemed to be in order for Malacia, who only needed to undergo a medical. The full-back was scheduled to leave for Turkey, six months before his contract in England expired. Then, just before he boarded the plane, a call came from Jason Wilcox.

‘Manchester United’s sporting director had changed his mind. Malacia wasn’t going anywhere. Although there were no prospects for the Dutchman, the club, on second thought, preferred to keep him in the squad. Much to the player’s disbelief.’

