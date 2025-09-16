Liverpool boss Arne Slot has provided a clear update on new signing Alexander Isak, who could make his debut against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Isak is yet to make his Liverpool debut following his record-breaking £125m move to Anfield from Newcastle United.

Liverpool head coach Slot decided to leave the striker out of his squad as he builds match fitness, though he could feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday evening.

Slot provided an update on Isak during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, claiming there is one thing “we’re sure of”.

“Definitely a chance because he’s in the squad and the chance to play, I would usually say 99.9% sure but I can say 100% sure he will not play 90 minutes but he’s part of the squad,” Slot revealed.

“It’s already a Champions League game to look forward to but if people look forward to his playing time that could mean that could happen tomorrow as well.”

On potentially starting: “The only thing we’re sure of is he will not play 90.”

Slot has also leapt to the defence of Florian Wirtz amid his struggles at the start of this campaign, while Liverpool have another £100m player.

“I put [Wirtz’s slow start] down to Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal and to a team we faced this weekend but only conceded 14 goals last season,” Slot added.

“Someone told me that it’s the first time Burnley lost a home game and it tells you how hard it is to play these games and win.

“There’s so much focus on our new signings and especially pundits who favour, not us, but some other clubs in the country that cannot stop talking about £450m, I repeat £450m, £450m but always forget the £300m that we’ve sold.

“These players we’ve brought in are a lot of money but are playing now with players worth the same amount of money. If we want to strengthen the squad we have to spend that money. If we were to sell Dominik Szoboszlai tomorrow he’d be worth £100m as well.”

He added: “It’s only a compliment that people tell everyone that we’ve spent so much because that tells you the players we’ve brought in are seen as very good players.”